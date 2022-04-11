Since moving to the United States in 2020 to pursue higher education, half of my friends and a few family members have left Guam for greener pastures. The primary reason for leaving? Housing costs. To illustrate this struggle — my best friend continues to live with her parents despite qualifying for the Guam Housing Corp.’s First Time Homeowners Assistance Program and having saved a significant sum for a down payment. According to her, despite qualifying, owning a home on Guam translated to being “house poor,” leaving little to no room for any discretionary spending.
In an editorial in December pointing out the visible gap between wealth and squalor in Guam, The Post’s editorial board noted a potential buyer would need to make at least $55,955 before taxes annually to make a 20% down payment on a $375,000 home (median home price in 2021). This on an island where the average annual income is $37,470 for local workers. No matter how you look at it, it is nearly impossible to buy or build a home and the only viable path for many is to stay with family with the hope of inheriting or competing in the vicious market for affordable — and often subpar — housing.
Our island’s need for affordable housing isn’t new and is only exacerbated by the emphasis realtors, homeowners and landowners place on the military market, inter alia, which makes sense as that is where the most profit is to be had. A quick scroll through the multiple listing service and numerous Guam-centric housing groups on social media serve as an empirical barometer for who is being prioritized. However, this comes at a dire economic, social, cultural, and financial cost to the bulk of residents who already live paycheck-to-paycheck. Guam, like Hawaii, suffers from an affordable housing crisis that is an existential threat to the social fabric of indigenous life and culture.
The good news is there are municipalities around the country with similar challenges that are attempting to tackle their own housing crises head-on. In arid California, a handful of towns such as Yucca Valley are limiting the amount and capping the percentage of housing stock that can become short-term rentals. Policymakers on Guam should consider similar legislation to limit the amount of military and short-term housing stock to free up additional inventory for low- to middle-income households. This housing crisis has been part of our story for years and leaders, many of whom are fortunate enough to own homes and property that can be passed down to posterity, need to act quickly to avoid the tragicomic reality that is the continual exodus that unfolds daily in the departure hall at the Guam International Airport.
Aguarin Iriarte is from the village of Yigo and is currently pursuing his master’s degree in sustainability management from American University in Washington, D.C.