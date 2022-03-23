Outdoor high school graduation ceremonies should be allowed with no social distancing requirements, but mask-wearing should remain at all times except for some special moments.
I was not going to write on this topic, but I want to share my thoughts since I have been absent from parent-teacher meetings which I sincerely apologize for.
In the spirit of our children being allowed to share the joy of celebrating their graduation with classmates and school staff, it is with great love for life that I ask the Guam Department of Education to consider allowing outdoor graduation ceremonies. There is no need to socially keep a distance between the young adults who will graduate. They need to feel united and, believe me, being safe with a mask is all that is needed.
We have welcomed people going back to work and also the military and guests who have traveled to Guam. We have opened indoor dining and shopping. We have welcomed outdoor gatherings. We are also welcoming the reopening of senior citizen centers and the grand celebration, the Liberation Day Parade.
I think my thoughts are genuine for asking for this moment to celebrate graduations. Our young adults will always cherish graduation, and for that precious moment, they will thank you dearly.
Frank Lizama is a resident of Tamuning.