I am writing in response to Ken Leon-Guerrero’s recent letter to the editor discussing Guam legislative Resolution 255-35 which supports Guam joining the UNPO or the Unrepresented Nations and Peoples Organization. His letter is littered with inaccurate information, and it is unfortunate that the newspaper chose to publish it. Being against something and arguing your point is critical to any democracy. But if one’s argument is based on inaccurate information, the discussion isn’t elevated, it is debased.
I am in support of this resolution, since Guam should seek as many avenues as possible to try to assert its interests and tell its story. We must continue to lobby at all levels of the federal government, but engaging in international diplomacy or advocacy is also vital as we are a territory/colony.
Leon-Guerrero’s argument is that joining the UNPO is part of a plan to “free” Guam from the United States and its largesse. In his social media statements, he has equated joining the UNPO with declaring independence. This isn’t the case, and if Leon-Guerrero thought to even just do a few minutes of research he would have realized that. UNPO is (a nongovernmental organization) that advocates for those who are “unrepresented.” Many international and national NGOs ignore a place like Guam because the issue of lack of representation and lack of self-determination isn’t considered dire enough to merit support. The UNPO was created specifically for those who fall between the cracks, where their voices aren’t counted and aren’t considered to matter.
One of the things that Leon-Guerrero fails to realize or acknowledge is that the UNPO does not favor any particular political status. This is evidenced by the fact that some Native American groups and including Washington, D.C., can be counted in its current membership. When we look at those the UNPO has advocated on behalf of in the past, they run the gamut of political possibilities. Some want recognition of their existence and some want to be included in elections and have rights within their government. Some want to have their own nation-state and become independent. Joining the UNPO doesn't mean asserting independence for Guam. Most join simply because they hope it can help them get a better deal within their current country.
The UNPO won't solve the problem of political status change, but can still be an important tool in gaining more attention for Guam's issues. Anyone who knows anything about history in this part of the world also knows that being able to engage internationally can be very helpful and essential in negotiating nationally within the U.S.
In conclusion, there is almost no downside to joining the UNPO. The cost is minimal and it can advocate for us in places where it is too expensive or difficult for us to do it ourselves right now.
Sahuma minagåhet ya na'suha dinagi (breathe deeply truth and get rid of lies).