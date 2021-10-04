I have been asked a few times by close friends and family, how I can "defend criminals." The answer is not complicated, but first, I must point out that the question is framed incorrectly. I defend people who are accused of crimes in our criminal justice system.
People who are accused of crimes are human beings, too, and like all the rest of us, they have the same rights and protections given by the Constitution and by the laws of our jurisdiction.
I am a defense attorney for the government, assigned to represent indigent people, which are people who cannot afford an attorney themselves, when they have been accused by the prosecution of committing crimes. This is a very important distinction from a private defense attorney, because although I am assigned to defend people accused of crimes, I don't work for them personally. I represent them only in the particular matter or case that the court has appointed me to represent them in.
I am just like the prosecution, in that I work for the people as a whole, but I am assigned to represent and advocate for those who are accused of crimes, to ensure that the rights of the accused are not violated during the process, and that the prosecution, who is my adversary in the criminal justice system, does their job fairly and correctly, and that they meet their very high burden in order to convict people accused of crimes. This is probably the most critical aspect of our criminal justice system.
Then I also have to ensure that the courts do not violate people's rights when sentencing them if they do get convicted or plead guilty in a plea agreement.
Although I do represent, advocate and defend individual clients as zealously as possible in the criminal justice system, my ultimate duty and responsibility is to ensure that the criminal justice process and system is fair and just, and that the rights of the people that I am appointed to represent are not violated.
Some people actually are innocent of the charges they are charged with. But other than the falsely accused, very many are not guilty of the crimes they are charged with, but are culpable for lesser crimes, but the prosecution overcharged them. So when someone pleads guilty to a lesser crime than charged, more than likely they were overcharged to begin with.
People get upset when they hear that defendants plead to lesser crimes, but, in reality, they are pleading to what they actually did, not to the overcharged crimes, because, why would you? So the public should temper their opinions, but this can and should be avoided if the charges were done correctly in the first place. Many times, however, we cannot blame the prosecution, because at the time of charging they are only using the preliminary information available, and it is not until much later, that the truth becomes clearer.
Also, the prosecution has the highest burden there is, which is proof beyond a reasonable doubt. For a multitude of reasons, there may be problems with the evidence or witnesses, which make it impossible to secure a conviction at trial. So, in compromise, plea agreements are made.
In the end, I don't take my representation personally. I appreciate and respect that we all have very important roles to play, from the prosecutor, and the judges, and the defense, and juries, and all the other players like police, probation, parole, corrections, and many other support agencies and organizations that are involved in the criminal justice system.
We are all part of the community that we call home - our island of Guam. I have very good relationships with the folks in all these different roles, and I can honestly say that the vast majority of the men and women who serve in our system here on Guam are good and wonderful human beings.
This is our home, our community, our family, our friends. People who are accused of crimes are part of our community too. Those who are actually guilty, have made a mistake and our collective duty is to achieve justice, but in a fair way. We all have different roles to play, and the system is only good and just when each do our duty to the best and the fullest.
So how is it that I can defend criminals? I do my duty to ensure the system is fair and just and that no one's rights are violated. This is my charge and my mandate as a government defense attorney. As I said in the beginning of this post, it's not complicated.
Peter J. Santos is a defense attorney with the Alternate Public Defender.