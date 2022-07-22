Editor's note: The following is an open letter to the people of Guam written by Richelle Yu Canto, a former government prosecutor who has resigned her post at the Office of the Attorney General. The OAG has replied with a statement confirming the resignation was accepted and effective immediately. "We thank her for her recent two years of service with the office and wish her well," the OAG stated.
To the people of Guam:
The first words I ever spoke as an attorney in a court of law were, “Richelle Yu, for the People of Guam.” The gravity of those words were not lost on me then, and remains until today. Only the prosecutor can seek justice. The police can arrest, but only the prosecutor may seek conviction at trial, and request punishment from the court. Guam can only be as safe as its prosecutors can attempt to make it.
It has been my greatest privilege, honor and pride to represent the People of Guam as a prosecutor, and to serve my island this way for the last decade.
With great sadness and regret, I must announce my resignation, for reasons that the workload and the psychological demands of this position have become detrimental to my health. This decision has not come without considerable deliberation. My heart is burdened with heaviness because it has always called me to a life of public service. However, this job, at this moment, takes an intolerable toll on a mother of young toddlers.
This letter is addressed to you, because I have not lost sight of the fact that the People of Guam are my true employers. I do not serve or represent anyone else but this community, and this was a principle that has kept me going when times became rough.
When your prosecutors lack support and morale, it is the People of Guam who suffer the most. We are the only government of Guam attorneys who work every Saturday and on holiday weekends. We are the only ones obligated to pick up the phone at 3 a.m. to assist the Guam Police Department with legal advice on arrests. On my first day at this office in 2012, there were 21 prosecutors and the chief prosecutor. Today there are 10. Yet, there are more trials today than there were 10 years ago. The strain has become unbearable. To say that this number causes an inability to prosecute crimes properly is an understatement. You deserve better. We all deserve better.
I am deeply thankful for the humbling opportunity I have had to serve my island by helping to keep it safe. The work is tough, and though I am no longer able to continue at this time, my passion for fighting for justice has not waned. I remain hopeful that there will be a day where my path leads me back to serve you. Until then, un dangkulu na si Yu'os ma'åse', at maraming salamat po sa inyong pagtiwala.
Respectfully,
Richelle Yu Canto, assistant attorney general, Prosecution Division