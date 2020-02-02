I want to respond to the continued efforts of Marion Look and Wayne Pacelle of the Animal Wellness Foundation to challenge cockfighting on Guam.
For Marion Look to purport to be in touch with the feelings of the people of Guam on cockfighting is ludicrous. She helped pay for the Animal Wellness Foundation poll whose results support the anti-cockfighting propaganda.
Look and Pacelle continue their anti-cockfighting agenda with advertisement to play locally during the broadcast of the Super Bowl. They even made a particular point to put out a press release to say they found two Chamorros to star in their ad. This is tokenism pure and simple.
Throughout this whole process, Pacelle and Look continue to dismiss Chamorro people, who had no vote and voice in the implementation of this federal law. Where is their concern for lack of voting representation in the federal laws that affect our people, a violation of the very idea of basic human rights. Where is their concern for the basic idea of representative democracy that is a foundation of the rights that they rely upon and enjoy? The fact that local law had allowed cockfighting and it is now the lowest priority of the local government, actions of the duly elected representative leaders of Guam, is an expression of the democratic will of the people of Guam.
How would they feel if the people of Guam could make laws unilaterally for the people of the 50 states, without their voting consideration? If they would not stand for that, then why should we stand for this? Taotao månu hao, Ms. Look? I heard you are from Texas. I know Texans are proud to say “Don’t Mess with Texas.” Taotao Guam yo’. The people of Guam have no less pride for their homeland and heritage than any resident of Texas, and so I say to you “Don’t Mess with Guam.”