We are living on an island that is rapidly becoming the very epitome of Rule No. 7 in George Orwell’s book "Animal Farm," which states, “All animals are created equal, but some animals are more equal than others.” And once again taxpayers are being taken for a very expensive ride by another government of Guam official who has been arrested. In this case it is Ike Peredo, director of the Guam Customs and Quarantine Agency, who has been on administrative leave after a female employee filed a complaint; and will continue to draw $4,555 in gross pay and benefits every two weeks.
It has been nearly a month since he went on his taxpayer-funded vacation, and his case is still pending at the AG’s office.
Peredo is just the latest in a long line of government employees being treated "more special" than the people who pay their salaries through taxes. We have former Mayor Jesse Blas of Yona who was on administrative leave for months before being forced to use his accumulated leave, and didn't plead guilty until he exhausted the administrative leave, his personal leave, and his sick leave.
Ricky Sanchez, the former Homeland Security officer who was arrested for using his position and office to import meth through the U.S. mail, was put on administrative leave after his arrest.
DPW employee Francis Dungca was also placed on administrative leave after being arrested for selling meth from his guard shack at the DPW compound. Attorney General David Highsmith was put on administrative leave after an assault resulted in the hospitalization of another attorney.
Then there was the long line of Department of Corrections officers put on administrative leave after their arrests, which raises an interesting question: Why are government employees treated better and more special than non-government employees in arrest situations?
When anyone who is not a government employee gets arrested, they don’t get put on administrative leave; more often than not, they are fired as a result of Guam’s “at-will” labor law.
When did we get to the point that government officials and employees are more important than the people who pay their salaries? How did we get to the point our policymakers (senators) decided that we needed to pass laws to treat government officials and employees more special than non-government employees?
Why aren’t government employees fired after an arrest, and “if” cleared of charges allowed to re-apply for their jobs, just like non-government employees who are arrested and cleared of charges?
Why do taxpayers have to dig deep into their pockets to reward government employees for bad behavior?
Last year, packets of meth were found on the floor of the main Public Health building in Mangilao. In view of the fact that so many people are getting involved in the rapidly escalating drug trade, and a growing number of them government employees, we need to re-address how we treat those who get arrested. We need to treat them just like we treat any non-government employee who gets arrested on similar charges.
Ken Leon-Guerrero is a candidate for the 36th Guam Legislature.