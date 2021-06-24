My 92-year-old mother is fortunate to be able to live independently and be somewhat self-sufficient. There are some octogenarians, however, who are not as fortunate. I have cared for and performed surgical interventions for some of them who have fallen ill requiring hospitalization and prolonged postoperative care.
For many, this traumatic event creates a significant change in the direction of their lives, becoming more dependent on others. It may be temporary, but for many, depression with the subsequent cognitive changes, leads to their decline and hastens their demise. Family support is critical to avoid the dire consequences of this traumatic event.
Without family support, however, there are not too many alternatives in Guam. St. Dominic’s Senior Care Home in Barrigada is about the only option available, to my knowledge. Security deposits, insurance, the level of care mandated, availability and uncovered expenses are still required. Those unable to find placement or afford specialized care, languish in the hospital for days and months incurring more hospital charges.
Thus I am elated to hear that the “Congregation of the Little Sisters of the Abandoned Elderly” desires to establish a mission here in Guam. Their mission is to care for the poor disabled elderly in all their needs, both spiritually and physically. They establish houses to cover the daily basic needs of the elderly living by donations and welcoming anyone regardless of their financial situation. Should it be necessary, the sisters go out begging for the needs of the elderly. They have over 200 houses in four continents: Europe, Asia, Africa and the Americas.
Let us welcome these nuns from the Congregation of the Little Sisters of the Abandoned Elderly. They do not seek financial support from the archdiocese but a mere welcome and acknowledgment of the requisite need to care for our elderly. We have everything to gain for our manåmko’. Encourage your pastors, friends and government leaders to have the archdiocese roll out the welcome mat!!
Dr. Ricardo Eusebio is a surgeon whose clinic is in Tamuning.