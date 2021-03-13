Editor's note: The archbishop’s signature is affixed to the pdf version of this pastoral letter which has been disseminated widely and is also available at the Archdiocese of Agana website at archagana.org.
My dear brothers and sisters in Jesus Christ,
Peace be to you! Since the arrival of the first shipments of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines and as of March 7, 2021, we understand that 52,248 vaccinations have been administered with 20,397 individuals considered fully immunized. Surely, we are headlong into the fight against this invisible enemy, but we are some ways from achieving a level of immunity to relax our protocols. We know there are some questions about the moral permissibility of receiving the vaccines. Allow me to offer clarification. We have been through many challenges in the last year as we contended with the COVID-19 pandemic. But through it all our faith has kept us steadfast in doing what is required to keep our community safe and healthy.
In a memo from Most Rev. Kevin Rhoades, bishop of Fort-Wayne-South Bend, chairman of the U.S. Catholic Conference of Bishops Committee on Doctrine he wrote:
"Neither the Pfizer nor the Moderna vaccine involved the use of cell lines that originated in fetal tissue taken from the body of an aborted baby at any level of design, development, or production. They are not completely free from any connection to abortion, however, as both Pfizer and Moderna made use of a tainted cell line for one of the confirmatory lab tests of their products. There is thus a connection, but it is relatively remote. The burden of this important battle cannot and must not fall on innocent children and on the health situations of the population."
Some may question that if it is remotely connected with tainted cell lines it makes it immoral to be vaccinated with them. It is important to recognize that the Church has written extensively on the morality of receiving the COVID-19 vaccine. Therefore, please allow me to quote from a statement from the Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith:
"It is morally acceptable to receive Covid-19 vaccines that have used cell lines from aborted fetuses in their research and production process …. from the ethical point of view, the morality of vaccination depends on the duty to protect one’s own health, but also on the duty to pursue the common good."
Please note, that my guidance as to the moral acceptability of the vaccines refers specifically to the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines that are currently being used on island and excludes others, for example, such as the Johnson & Johnson vaccine which is said to become available soon on Guam. The Johnson & Johnson vaccine was developed, tested and is being produced with abortion-derived cell lines which raises these moral concerns about this particular vaccine. Therefore, in communion with the guidance of Bishop Rhoades I note that “if one has the ability to choose a vaccine, Pfizer or Moderna’s vaccines should be chosen over Johnson & Johnson.” I strongly urge our government and medical officials to continue to provide morally acceptable vaccines such as Pfizer and Moderna to our community because of the large population of Catholics in Guam.
Pope Francis and Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI have both chosen to be vaccinated and have done so with morally acceptable vaccines. Pope Francis has referred to the vaccination as “an ethical action, because you are gambling with your health, you are gambling with your life, but you are also gambling with the lives of others.”
I, too, have chosen to be vaccinated. Simultaneously I respect those who for any reason, be it medical, safety or moral, are unable or unwilling to receive the vaccine. Vaccinated or not, we implore all to continue following the basic safety protocols of wearing a mask, social distancing and sanitation measures. For those wishing to be vaccinated you are advised to follow our government’s news release as to the schedule, age requirement and/or check in with your village mayors.
The limited movement and face-to-face interaction has brought a new dynamic to this Lenten Season, while providing an invitation to grow deeper into our relationship with Christ through fasting and prayers. The quiet of being away from those we love and care for may have highlighted our desires to be in communion, and hopefully to recognize and appreciate the gift of life, of family and friends. Please continue to pray for one another. Pray for those that are vulnerable and susceptible to this virus. Pray for those that lead the fight for the health and safety of our beloved island and our world. Remember in prayer those who have passed. We are a Church universal and where one part of the body suffers, we all suffer. Never forget the love of Christ for each of us. May God continue to be with us and may Santa Marian Kamalen bless us and give us strength in the days ahead.
Sincerely in Christ.
Most Rev. Michael J. Byrnes is Metropolitan Archbishop of Agaña.