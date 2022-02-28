Like shooting ducks in a barrel. That’s what it looked like, at least from what I saw of the recent trial to determine whether churches and schools could be included in archdiocesan assets to satisfy its creditors.
It was as if the church attorneys painted a target on its own witnesses and then instructed the other side to “aim here.” In fact, the attorneys for the creditors didn’t even need to aim. Just shoot.
The easy targets were parishioners who appeared to have been instructed to sign declarations they did not write and then say they did.
It’s easy to imagine the opposing attorneys shaking their heads in disbelief at their good fortune upon receipt of copies of those declarations. This was trial gold.
All the attorneys for the creditors had to do was get the declarants to testify under oath that the words in those declarations were their own and then proceed to demonstrate that they were not. And with maybe one exception, that’s exactly what they did.
The otherwise well-meaning parishioners did not even appear to know they were being impeached. Slaughtered is more like it.
Meanwhile, for the most part, the church’s attorneys, who apparently permitted or maybe even caused these declarations to be filed, quietly let their own people get roasted.
In fact, from what I saw, the archdiocese may have had a chance to win this had it not permitted or perhaps even caused these declarations to be filed by persons who were not even party to the action.
But once the declarations were filed, the door was open for the other side to subpoena the declarants and examine them on the stand.
It didn’t take the creditors long to impeach their “victims.”
Once the declarants testified under oath that the words in the declaration were their own, within a few questions, the attorneys for the creditors easily demonstrated that the declarations, in whole or in part, had been prepared by someone else.
This made it easy to paint the church, once again, as lying, deceptive, hiding and all the bad things that former Archbishop Apuron and his cronies left in their wake.
Meanwhile, as one survivor testified, the lawyers have thus far collected $6 million and the survivors, not a penny.
Tim Rohr is a resident of Hågat.