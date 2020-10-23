As we near the 2020 general election, we should be asking ourselves: “Are we better off today than we were two years ago?” Each one of us has faced some hardship as a result of the pandemic, and collectively, our island is facing some of the most difficult times in its history.
The pandemic has affected every facet of our lives. It has robbed us of precious life; our ability to get together with our families; the ability to hang out with our friends; robbed us of businesses where we enjoyed dining, shopping, exercising, and drinking; the ability to travel; and for visitors to come to our island home.
The health crisis our community is facing could not have been planned for, nor is there a book that gives us the right steps to follow.
The challenges we face as a community today will be greater in the coming year as we look to our elected officials to develop solutions to help our island recover from the devastation and repair our economy.
That’s why it’s more important than ever that you exercise your right to vote. Every single vote matters.
There is still time to register with the Guam Election Commission before the Oct. 23 deadline. Your vote can and will make a difference.
It’s time to elect candidates who have the ability, drive, and desire to get us through this crisis and put the needs of the people before politics. We need leaders who are going to take action now.
I hope you’ll consider standing with the PAC, so in two years, we’re not asking ourselves the same question: “Are we better off now than we were in 2020?”
Laura-Lynn Dacanay is the executive director of Action PAC Inc., a small business owner for more than 30 years, and a resident of Dededo. Contact Laura at takeactionguam@gmail.com or visit actionpacguam.com for more information.