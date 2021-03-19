After a full year of economic shutdown due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Guam Department of Labor and its partners are preparing to shift from a state of response to recovery and look forward to rebuilding our workforce and economy.
As declared by Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero in her State of the Island address March 8, two of the fastest-growing industries in the United States are health care and technology. Working closely with Guam Community College, the University of Guam, Guam Marianas Training Center, GCA Trades Academy and our Guam Registered Apprenticeship Program partners, Guam was still able to create jobs during the pandemic.
Beyond providing Pandemic Unemployment Assistance, GDOL is here to help our people get training, learn new skills and find meaningful employment. Our recovery starts now, and I encourage everyone to take advantage of our programs and our assistance. Take this opportunity to upskill and prepare for the job market as we all work to rebuild Guam.
In health care, the Guam Marianas Training Center has scheduled certified health care training sessions for nursing assistants, phlebotomy technicians, pharmacy technicians, physical therapy aides, medical billing and coding specialists, and home health aides or caregivers.
As students go back to face-to-face learning, the center will also be offering certifications for school health aides. This 40-hour course is designed to prepare trainees to provide support in fulfilling health protocols in a school environment.
Most of the classes are offered in the evening hours to accommodate those with children or day jobs.
See their course schedule and more at facebook.com/GMTC671.
National Dislocated Worker Grant
The labor agency recently received another $1.77 million in incremental funding for the National Dislocated Worker Grant. The program is one of the top in the nation in rehiring and offering temporary work to those who lost their jobs due to COVID-19. These limited-term positions go toward humanitarian and cleanup efforts to help the island recover from the coronavirus and pay more than minimum wage.
Thank you to Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero for helping the agency secure the grant of almost $6 million. In line with recovery efforts, people can start working on training and upskilling to be ready for the workforce as the economy continues to open up.
In 2020, more than 200 dislocated workers were brought on to help at the hospitals with sanitation and to help Public Health with contact tracing. At least 10% of participants found permanent work through the program. Many of those assigned to the hospitals took on the challenge of becoming emergency-certified nursing assistants.
The Temporary Nursing Assistant Program, created to address the critical shortage of certified nursing assistants, graduated dozens of students at both GCC and UOG – all of whom now have career jobs with the possibility of continuing to become registered nurses.
Guam Registered Apprenticeship Program
Not sure where to start? GDOL offers dozens of options through the Guam Registered Apprenticeship Program.
Before the pandemic, the U.S. Department of Labor stated Guam led the nation in registered apprenticeship. Major partners, such as Cabras Marine, are currently hiring apprentices in one of the most popular programs – ship repair. Additionally, the three major telecommunications companies (DOCOMO PACIFIC, IT&E and GTA) are hiring close to 130 apprentices for customer service positions, engineering, line installers, parts and service, and more.
GCC not only offers regular boot camps – a precursor to apprenticeship – in ship repair to help fill those labor gaps, but they also offer programs in paramedics and cybersecurity.
These boot camps are free for participants and are also tied to apprenticeship programs and full-time jobs.
For more information, visit guamcc.edu.
Additional certifications
UOG, in cooperation with the American Management Association, also offers widely recognized credentials in management development programs in continuing education, workforce development and business skills training that can be done at the student’s own pace and schedule.
Students complete five 20-hour courses in their chosen area of specialization and receive a certification at the end signed by UOG and the American Management Association. There are 13 programs offered, including business communication, finance and accounting, human resources, sales and marketing, and success skills in the workplace.
For a complete list of programs, visit:
https://issuu.com/blasa7111/docs/uog_gle_2021_catalog_v03092021
According to the Hireguam.com database, the top industries with job openings projected by growth are construction, transportation, food service, waste management and administrative services.
The GCA Trades Academy is currently offering courses in the core curriculum for those wanting certification in building skills like basic safety and communication skills, project management, safety technology, electrical, and heating ventilation air conditioning (HVAC).
For more information, visit their website: gcatradesacademy.org.
Contact the American Job Center to get started on your new career. Call 475-7000/1 or visit us on the third floor of the Bell Tower Building in Anigua. You can also visit our website at hireguam.com or on social media at @hireguam.
Looking to hire? GDOL encourages employers to use Guam’s leading job bank, hireguam.com. It’s free, and the more employers who use it, the more employees will use it.
GDOL is not only here to assist you with your unemployment, but the focus is to get the island trained and gainfully employed.
David Dell'Isola is director of the Guam Department of Labor.