Guam recorded its highest ever rate of unemployment in December of 2020, with 19.4% - or 13,850 people - out of work.
In June 2021, the unemployment rate was down to 11.4%, and in September 2021 it decreased further still, to a rate of 8.1%. However, there are some concerns regarding the large number of new jobs available on the island.
There have been several job fairs, with companies such as Atkins Kroll Morrico hiring, among others. However, only a fraction of the possible working population of Guam is applying for these jobs. Guam has 54,190 eligible employees, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. According to the bureau's poll, 50,410 people "did not want a job." "Believe no employment is available," "cannot locate a job," "family responsibilities," "school attendance," and "cannot organize child care" were among the reasons given by 3,780 people who "did not search for a job." The writing on the wall is obvious: unless Guamanians receive benefits and support comparable to that supplied by other governments around the world, they will continue to emigrate or refuse to search for a job.
Guam's cost of living has been rising constantly over the past 10 years, rising by 6% in the past 4 years alone. The cost of gas, seafood and beef, and rent costs have skyrocketed over the past 10 years. It has become unsustainable for many Guamanian residents to remain on the island, especially with the mean hourly wage being $18.01 in May 2020, 33% below the nationwide average of $27.07. Guamanians are receiving compensation considerably lower in their home territory than they might receive anywhere else within the United States, or even around the world. This has caused those who might otherwise search for a job to refuse to do so, and could be the cause of a severe labor shortage later down the line.
Although Guam ostensibly does have a large number of job openings, upon further examination they all seem to be in the same or similar fields. Sales, marketing, and tourism-related jobs have been available in Guam since it became a major tourist destination, although some firms are introducing new, higher-paying jobs such as management roles. On the other hand, jobs in other fields such as IT, academia, and other jobs one might require a college degree for are not available in high numbers. This means that those in search of "better" opportunities may leave the island for good, and in fact many have: the past two Guam census figures show that the population has been steadily decreasing each time.
The fact that there are few, if any, jobs for professionals and semiskilled workers means that these individuals will continue to emigrate in larger and larger numbers in the coming years. Entrepreneurs, midlevel management, and technically skilled workers continue to leave the island in droves, which may cause fiscal losses, as well as higher expenses for businesses that would have to train skilled workers to replace those who have left the Guamanian workforce. Additionally, the departure of these skilled workers may cause a decrease in the number of jobs on Guam, which may cause an exodus of lower-skilled workers as well. The departure of all skilled and educated workers from Guam, or "brain drain" as it is generally referred to, means that Guam loses the high taxes charged to those in the upper brackets. But that's not all: Guamanians may find themselves facing a shortage of skilled professionals such as health care workers, chemists, teachers for higher education, etc. Most of those leaving cite not only the high cost of living and relatively lower compensation, but also the quality-of-life issues such as infrastructure, the education system, and the high cost of operations for many businesses and professionals in the area.
Guam has traditionally hosted a high U.S. military presence, and a higher concentration of military personnel on the island has, in the past, caused rents to increase in turn. This is due to the OHA program incentivizing military personnel to seek out the highest-valued real estate, to maximize their government allowance. In the past four years, the number of military personnel stationed on the island has declined markedly. This number will rise in the coming year, according to a statement by the commander of Joint Region Marianas, Rear Adm. Benjamin R. Nicholson. This means that the already high rent prices would skyrocket even further, making living on the island all but unaffordable.
All of these factors combined forecast one thing: that Guam is poised on the brink of a severe labor shortage in the next decade. Unless the government can incentivize more people to work by solving these common issues, this situation will become unavoidable.
Kevin Gianan is a resident of Tamuning.