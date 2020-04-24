Her brown hands wiped the foul, green pus oozing from the wounds on his feet as gently as she could. The man affected with leprosy looked upon this simple old woman with wonder. As he lay rotting putridly in the gutter, she was the first person to speak to him kindly in days. He was as a small child in her arms, his hands and feet made gnarled and useless by this disease which was literally eating him alive.
Leprosy is an infectious disease spread by a cough or sneeze via aerosolized respiratory droplets. A disfiguring illness feared since ancient times, leprosy was known to be contagious and lepers were supposed to isolate themselves from others, wear masks on their faces, and warn people of their disease. It is now known that about 95% of people who are infected with leprosy are asymptomatic carriers.
About 15 years before the Spanish flu would kill 5% of Guam’s population, the U.S. Navy forced social isolation on native CHamoru people suffering from leprosy. These patients were torn from their families and quarantined in leper colonies such as in Ypao, not far away from where COVID-19 sailors from the USS Theodore Roosevelt are today in military quarantine.
Many CHamoru people defied the Navy government laws by continuing to visit, help, and even liberate their sick family members from the Tumon leper colony. Dr. Anne Perez Hattori documents the outrage of the local people in her manuscript, "Colonial Dis-Ease: U.S. Navy Health Policies and the Chamorros of Guam," 1898-1941.
By 1910, the Navy government began prosecuting CHamoru people who concealed sick family members. Additionally, there were reports of lepers escaping the colony to nearby ranches and homes. In December 1912, Guam Naval Gov. R.E. Coontz received orders to banish the CHamoru patients to the infamous Culion Island leper colony in the Philippines. As the lepers were forced to walk from Tumon to Apra Harbor, hundreds of CHamoru people lined the village streets to bid farewell to friends and relatives that they might never see again.
Coontz would later write, “It had to be done ostensibly on account of economy, but it was a heartrending procedure."
The Culion leper colony was established in 1906 by the U.S. government in the Philippines through the only method known at the time: isolating all existing cases and gradually phasing out the disease from the population.
This medical isolation cure may indeed be effective. But the cost to the social well-being of the people in that population may yet outweigh the cure.
COVID-19, like leprosy, is a disease that doctors want to cure just like any infection, injury or toxic exposure. The illness caused by COVID-19, on the other hand, causes an adverse impact on the patient and their family beyond a simple organic pathologic state.
Healing must restore a sense of well-being that may best be manifested by a hopeful smile, a positive attitude, and courage.
According to the Gospel of Matthew, when Jesus Christ came down from the mountainside, a man afflicted with leprosy came and knelt before Him and asked the Lord to make him clean.
Today, in city after city around the world, the novel coronavirus has robbed its victims of humanity. Separated by the plastic and paper of personal protective equipment, we have become isolated.
We must now reject the arrogant presumption that the COVID-19 disease can be eradicated the same way we thought we had eradicated tuberculosis or the flu. We must now courageously return to the normal human existence of hopeful uncertainty.
We must be ever watchful and prepared to deal effectively with all infectious diseases.
As strong, typhoon-tested people, Guam needs to rise up and reach out our hands to help our family and our neighbors. Our medical and scientific teams will continue to relentlessly scour the Earth to seek the truth about this virus and flatten the curve. The eventual and inevitable unlocking of our island society and economy will demand continuous risk management, impeccable public leadership, crystal clear communication, and courage.
Dr. Vincent Taijeron Akimoto is a family physician from Tamuning.