April is World Autism Month. The site autismspeaks.org proclaims, “Throughout the month, we focus on coming together in unity and collaboration by fostering worldwide support, sharing stories and connecting to create a more inclusive world.”
As a father of two sons who suffer with autism, I would like to offer support and share stories in hopes of “connecting to create a more inclusive world.”
According to the Center for Disease Control, autism spectrum disorder has increased from 1 in 150 children in 2000 to 1 in 36 children in 2020, a 316.667% increase in 20 years.
Such an increase, relative to any other health matter, would trip multiple alarm bells and trigger billions in research and aid – like what COVID provoked.
However, relative to ASD, we are calmly told that there are no bells, and that said “increase” is merely the result of better detection.
So, “nothing to see here.”
Meanwhile, the CDC tells us, “There are many different factors that have been identified that may make a child more likely to have ASD, including environmental, biologic and genetic factors.”
Of the three “factors,” only the environmental can account for the otherwise unaccountable 300% increase in ASD in the last 20 years, since the biologic and genetic must be assumed constant, unless, of course, they have been externally acted upon by the environmental.
Absent “better detection,” the issue of vaccines has been at the controversial epicenter of the increase in instances of ASD over the last 20 years.
I’m not going to go there, but before I move on, there are a couple of facts worth considering.
Even if what is in the vaccines does not contribute to autism, the increase in the number of vaccines and vaccines per visit appears to correspond to the increased instances of autism.
Per a report published by Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia: In the 1950s, “children received five shots by the time they were two years old and not more than one shot at a single visit.” Today, “children could receive as many as 27 shots by two years of age and up to six shots in a single visit.”
Here’s the summary: Five shots to 27 (up 440%), and one shot to six (up 500%).
I, personally, witnessed this happen to my then perfectly normal 4-year-old in 2002 when he received four jabs in his legs and two in his arms all at the same time. I had never seen this before and was horror-struck.
I remember blurting out some expletive and asked what was going on. The doctor calmly assured me, “This is normal.” Six months later, my son wasn’t “normal,” and 21 years later … he still isn’t.
Sidestepping the vaccine debate (for now), there is another factor that quietly correlates with the increase in autism.
A report by the National Institute of Health says this, “There is evidence that children with … (ADHD) and … (ASD) have lower omega-3 polyunsaturated fatty acid … levels compared with controls and conflicting evidence regarding omega-6 … levels.”
Both omegas are important for human health. However, the NIH report goes on to state “dietary intake of (Omega-3) has declined and the estimated ratio of (Omega-6) has risen from 1:1 in traditional diets to around 16:1 in western diets.”
The report concludes, “Children with ADHD and ASD had low levels of (Omega-3) and high ratio of (Omega-6) and these correlated significantly with symptoms. Future research should further investigate abnormal fatty acid metabolism in these disorders.”
From 1:1 to 16:1. Somebody should start paying attention. Omega-6 is the stuff of so-called “vegetable oils.” But the adjective “vegetable” is a head fake.
There is nothing “vegetable” about most of those oils – corn, canola, sunflower, palm, etc. – and which are found in almost every packaged food, and, without which, fast food would not exist.
These are seed oils – heavily processed, hydrogenated, and cheap – seed oils, which turn carcinogenic upon being heated and especially when reheated. Look it up.
I ain’t no doctor, but it was a doctor, who, upon examining me for a chronic problem, pronounced, “It’s the oils … stay away from the oils.”
I thought he was going to tell me to lay off beer and coffee, so I was relieved. But it got me thinking – and reading. And so should you.
It is NOT about “better detection.” It may be about what you are feeding your children. Pay attention. Save your child.
Tim Rohr is a resident of Hågat.