An open letter to the governor.
In executive orders, the governor of Guam declares the state of emergency to respond to COVID-19 and its recovery measures.
Regarding the economic recovery measures, the governor has not demonstrated the ability to deal with the rescue of the bar, club and nightlife industry.
The governor has communicated with the Chamber of Commerce and Guam Hotel and Restaurant Association, but has not worked with Guam Business/Bar Owners Coalition in seeking or employing alternate solutions when it comes to a large number of small and microbusinesses that have not been given a chance to financially survive. The governor's popular phrase “We are in this together” implies sincere care, compassion, respect and protection. However, what our small and microbusiness/bar community has experienced is ignorance, animosity, disfavor and threat.
The Guam Economic Development Authority grant and two months of GEDA rent relief show a mediocre attempt to energize the 11-month-long torture in the small-business community. It is the governor's admission of guilt, lack of dignity and respect toward our community. Lifelong savings have been burned through by the “little men and women" in a desperate attempt to continue their passion and livelihood.
Because there are billions of dollars coming to Guam for construction projects, large corporate businesses such as Black Construction can get away with 300-plus confirmed COVID-19 cases merely by sending a letter to the governor.
We, small and micro businesses, simply need to provide food on the table for our families but are deemed unessential and sentenced to long torture before death.
It is apparent that large business interests are steering the political wheel of the governor.
Yesterday, the governor's spokeswoman stated that bars are inherently interactive, implying that they are poorly run, dirty and that bar owners are incompetent compared to other business owners.
Businesses such as restaurants, hotels, Home Depot, Kmart, the federal post office and grocery stores are all inherently interactive. Not because of the nature of the business, but because of the nature of human beings. Human behavior can be controlled and managed as we have learned during this lockdown. How are restaurants proficient in being open when we are made to look incapable even though we hold the exact same licenses? What if we restricted bar service and only served customers at tables?
What if we provided contact tracing, temperature taking, sanitation procedures the same as restaurants? What if we were hypervigilant on the amount of beverages we serve to customers to prevent overconsumption? What if we increased the social distance between customers' tables from 6 feet to 8 feet?
If given the chance, we can easily demonstrate that we can follow these improved guidelines. We would welcome Public Health's watchful cooperation and should a single business be in violation, the entire association should not be penalized.
Governor's spokeswoman, would you please provide us with the peer-reviewed scientific evidence that proves your assertion that bars cannot follow the guidelines and are considered super spreaders?
Please no longer quote “local expert doctors and medical advisers”; please provide well-respected, off-island studies and journals that we can review.
Therefore, we are demanding to open bars and clubs immediately with our proposals in mind. Now is the time for dignity and the end to the bullying of the bar, club and nightlife sector.
Wishing there was less distance between us.
Thomas Peinhopf and Regina Timmermann-Levanas are small business owners and founders of the Guam Business/Bar Owners Coalition.