I recently testified as an expert medical witness (after previously seeing the patient in consultation) in a malpractice case that was so flagrant as to provoke this essay. As a physician, I have seen many unjustified malpractice cases; many more threats of others which had no bearing in fact and were often due to disputes rather than substance; others due to patient and family ignorance; and yes, occasionally, to lawyers, interested in a fee, proposing medically ridiculous or near impossible feats they claim should have been performed. Of course, there are justified malpractice suits for patient harmed for a variety of reasons, many justified, some poor luck. However, occasionally, one sees a situation so egregious that it defies all logic and begs the question of how such a situation could occur.
The latter was the case in question, which involved an outpatient clinic, and a patient who was initially seen and who returned twice more daily. On the first visit, the patient was seen only by a physician assistant, treated totally improperly and sent home. The patient returned the next day with clearly greatly advancing symptoms and was then seen by a physician who treated the patient even more inappropriately and again discharged her home. The next day the patient returned and was in such extremis that even a brain-dead physician would have been alarmed. The patient was admitted to the hospital and her life was saved only because of the skill of a surgeon, but required numerous surgeries and months of hospitalization.
The salient features of the case which are all too emblematic of what happens on Guam. An outpatient clinic, frequently self-congratulates itself as giving excellent care, but has patients, potentially quite ill, seen by a physician assistant who apparently does not know the very basic fundamentals of medicine and makes the first error. The patient returns the following day with symptoms of severely progressive disease, and at this time is clearly seriously ill, is seen by a physician, who apparently got his medical degree with two box tops of breakfast cereal and a $2 handling fee, and he compounds the errors, basically does nothing, perhaps doesn’t even see the patient, and sends her home again with no change in therapy. Then, the next day the patient was in imminent risk of death if not treated immediately with heroic measures and surgery. She underwent several surgeries and spent months in the hospital. All of this could have been avoided if the proper diagnosis and therapy would have been instituted at the first or even the second visit, i.e., if competent medical personnel had seen the patient.
OK, there are some terrible lower-performing practitioners in all fields, but a few questions arise. Guam is understaffed medically and often relies on both nurses and physicians on hire from locum companies. I have seen terrible acts from both which raises the question of how these individuals are screened both at the level of the parent company (trying to make money from “renting” these individuals) but more importantly by our licensing boards and the hiring facility on Guam, in this case the out-patient facility.
There was obviously a considerable lack of surveillance and attempt to improve care at this facility, coupled with a denial of any culpability on their part, leading to the legal action. In an improved world of better medical regulatory bodies, how many such cases and behavior would be allowed before the responsible authorities would intervene (medical board, insurance oversight, sanctions by court, government, etc.). This is compounded further by the ridiculous fractionation of licensing bodies on Guam whereby physician assistants, nurse practitioners and physicians, all performing similar functions of autonomous care of patients, are licensed by three separate bodies, the two nonphysician bodies having virtually no idea of proper medical care since that is not their field of expertise or training.
What is particular troubling here is as far as I know the responsible physician is no longer on Guam but has gone on to threaten ill patients elsewhere. As for the physician assistant, I have no follow-up. If we had functional licensing bodies here, neither one would be allowed to continue seeing patients alone until their credentials were reevaluated and they undergo serious scrutiny and possibly reexamination.
We see some senators advocating for more highly trained medical specialists on Guam, to mention nothing about a new expensive hospital. Before the very basics of medical care, medical surveillance and proper action by responsible authorities on Guam is established, all the other is the icing without a cake that too often appears to be absent.
Dr. Samuel Friedman is the director of the Cancer Center of Guam in Tamuning.