With the war in Ukraine and tensions in the Indo-Pacific, with concerns over North Korea and China as as well as Russia, we see the upgrading of the missile defense systems not only on our island and also in Palau and Saipan.
Our island and the region is slowly taking on a war posture/look, like places I witnessed while stationed in Osan Air Force Base, Korea where anti-aircraft guns are all around the base signifying that hostilities can happen at a moment’s notice.
We were recently informed not to be alarmed by Rear Adm. Ben Nicholson commander of Joint Region Marianas, as evidence of mobilization in military hardware is repositioned around our island. Former Indo-Pacific Commander Admiral Philip Davidson also previously mentioned that funding for air missile defense is his number one priority.
I advocate that our residents be prepared as well by developing a plan for their loved ones, friends and relatives on where to meet up should an attack or major natural disaster occur. It is unthinkable not knowing where our loved ones are should this occur so have a plan.
“A family plan will ensure you and your family will be together and then a decision can be made on where to go. We cannot see a repeat of World War II when the Japanese Imperial forces bombarded Guam and our people scrambled in horror and family members were separated.
We live in a troubled world so be prepared.
Stay safe.
Dave Duenas is a resident of Dededo.