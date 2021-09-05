Every morning on our way to church my husband and I listen to certain talk show radio stations. I hear many arguments about getting or not getting the COVID-19 vaccination shots. As a medical health person, a registered nurse and a former school health counselor, I recognize the importance of maintaining your health and well-being. Here are some ways that you can sustain good health and well-being: awareness, prevention, intervention and follow-up.
The first two basic steps are awareness and prevention. Then, being proactive rather than being reactive. Being reactive may be too late. I believe in receiving vaccinations. When I was working as a school health counselor, we had to follow protocols set by the Department of Public Health and Social Services before receiving students. Here are some examples of vaccination immunization shots required for children and adults, including tuberculin shots, to name a few: diphtheria, pertussis, tetanus, polio, measles, mumps, rubella, HPV, pneumonia, hepatitis, influenza, Herpes zoster (shingles).
One of the newest is the COVID-19 vaccination. COVID-19 spread in Guam in the beginning of 2020 and we were placed on lockdown on March 15, 2020 to about July 2021 and again now the schools are closed once more. It is a dreaded virus that attacks the respiratory system.
The corona virus identified in December 2019, SARS-CoV-2, has caused a pandemic acutely compromising the lung organs. The disease is called COVID-19.
COVID-19 can be severe, virulent and deadly. It has caused millions of deaths globally as well as lasting health problems in some who have been afflicted and survived the malady.
The coronavirus can be spread from person to person. It is diagnosed with a laboratory test. COVID-19 vaccines have been authorized for emergency use by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and vaccinations are available across the United States, many parts of the world and on Guam. On Aug. 23, the FDA granted full approval of the first COVID-19 vaccine, known as the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for those 16 and older. Although it may not guarantee that you will not be affected by COVID-19 even after you have been vaccinated but your reaction will be less harsh as compared to individuals who have not been vaccinated.
For your added protection, safety and prevention of spread abide by the following steps: Please observe physical distancing, mask-wearing, washing your hands and staying away from others if you feel sick, avoiding crowds and following Department of Public Health guidelines.
Red flags and symptoms of COVID-19 are: cough, fever/chills, shortness of breath or difficulty of breathing, muscle or body aches, sore throat, new loss of taste or smell, diarrhea, headache, fatigue, nausea/vomiting, congestion/runny nose.
Some people infected with the coronavirus may have a mild COVID-19 condition, and others are asymptomatic. In some cases, COVID-19 can lead to respiratory failure, lasting lung and heart muscle damage, nervous system problems, kidney failure or death. If you feel sick and concerned you might have COVID-19, call your doctor. If you have severe shortness of breath or difficulty breathing call 911.
On Guam, we are very fortunate and blessed that COVID-19 vaccination is available and free, as compared to other countries where the COVID-19 vaccination is scarcely available, or if available there are strings of politics involved before you can get it.
I am appealing to all the people of Guam and its neighboring islands, please receive your COVID-19 vaccination. The vaccine is very safe, it has received full approval to be safe by the Food and Drug Administration. There is no reason why you are hesitating to receive the vaccine. Be proactive, protect yourself, the people around you and our beautiful island paradise, Guam.
Marie Virata Halloran is executive director of Rainbows for All Children Guam/LifeWorks Guam.