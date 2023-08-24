While the historical and sentimental value of Paseo Stadium as a baseball landmark cannot be understated, the potential of this infrastructure goes beyond just baseball. As our island grows and diversifies, so too should our venues and public spaces.
Given the limited resources and space on the island, maximizing the utility of existing infrastructure is not just an opportunity; it's a responsibility. By transitioning Paseo Stadium into a multi-use facility, we can cater to a broader array of cultural, sports and entertainment events. Think of the families coming together for a football game on a Saturday or the youth experiencing their first live concert in a safe and accessible environment.
Artificial turf is a sustainable and versatile solution that would allow the stadium to host a variety of sports without the wear and tear associated with natural grass. This will not only make it more durable for multi-sport use but can also reduce maintenance costs in the long run.
Investing in the modernization and diversification of Paseo Stadium is an investment in our community. It creates a hub where residents can gather for more than just baseball. In doing so, we're not only increasing the functionality of the stadium but also fostering greater unity, pride, and opportunities for local businesses.
I urge our senators to recognize the vast potential of Paseo Stadium. By transforming it into a multi-use facility, we're ensuring that it remains a vital part of our community's fabric for generations to come.
Nick Santos is a resident of Agana Heights and a local event promoter.