Editor's note: The following is the text of a letter signed by President Joe Biden, dated July 21. It is his public message for Guam's 78th Liberation Day.
I extend my warmest greetings to all those celebrating Guam Liberation Day.
On December 8, 1941, on the feast of Santa Marian Kamalen, Imperial Japanese forces attacked Guam and began an oppressive and brutal occupation. For years, Guamanians endured unspeakable hardship, tragedy and loss - but they always persevered. To this day, the people of Guam show us all the power of resilience, hope and determination. From the brave seafarers who first settled on Guam over 4,000 years ago to the Chamorro people who carry on the rich cultural legacies of the Island, the people of Guam remind us to learn from our past, take pride in our history and celebrate our diversity - especially in the face of adversity.
This year, as we commemorate Guam's 78th Liberation Day, let us honor the Island's greatest generation and recognize the sacrifices that the people of Guam have made - and continue to make - for our Nation. And may we all recommit ourselves to fight for the freedom of all.