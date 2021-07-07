Here we go, right? Another doctor opposed to Bill 112 – the measure to replace Guam's mandatory arbitration for health care providers.
I can’t emphasize this enough: the consequences of passing this bill will mean major setbacks to our already fragile health care system. The exact people who this bill is intended to help will be the ones who suffer the most. And what’s worse, it’ll create a tension-filled, less-than-ideal relationship between patients and their doctors.
After more than a year of COVID-19 on Guam, it’s an understatement to say that we in the health care community are exhausted. We’ve worked around the clock to ensure the safety of our patients, community and all front-line workers. We lost some patients, some colleagues, and that’s not without its emotional toll.
We’re barely seeing the light after the pandemic and now, we’re facing Bill 112.
It’s no wonder doctors in the Guam community are emphatically against the measure. While some may even say they’re being dramatic, unless you’ve worked in our system, you won’t truly understand the challenges we face.
COVID-19 highlighted gaps in health care networks across the U.S. and pushed even the most sophisticated, highly rated health systems to their limits. On Guam, we faced a delicate medical landscape well before the pandemic reared its ugly head.
Guam has long been nationally recognized as a medically underserved area with low medical resources and a low number of providers and specialists per patient population. As is, we lack primary care doctors and specialists; our nurses leave the island constantly; and, our system is extremely complex, with more doctors stretching beyond their scope to meet the health care needs of our population.
While our beaches are beautiful, the truth is, recruiting doctors and health care providers to Guam is a major challenge. Not only is our pay far lower than mainland competitors, but our resources are extremely scarce, partly because of our distance and equally because we lack sufficient health care investments.
I’m not intending to sound a doomsday alarm, but here’s the reality: the arbitration law has made practicing on Guam more attractive and encouraged providers to move here, despite the challenges. Doctors consistently stretch beyond their scopes to meet the needs of our people.
We have adult specialists treating children and primary care doctors acting in the shoes of cardiologists, just to name a few examples.
Bill 112 will stop any provider from taking on the added potential liability that comes with stretching outside of their scope to fill the gaps of our health care system.
Let’s be clear: doctors go to school for an average of seven to 10 years after college. They accumulate some $500,000-plus in student debt and then join a practice or hospital with the intention of helping people and doing their absolute best. No doctor goes through all this schooling and cost to intentionally hurt people. But we’re human. The nature and pressure of these jobs, coupled with the law of statistics, mean that inevitably something will go wrong, even when we’re following all the right processes.
The "Do No Harm" mantra has become the way forward for health care. This essentially means we get down to the root cause of medical errors to prevent future patient harm and improve overall standards. Ensuring processes are in place to cover all bases for patient safety is how advanced health care communities are improving. Bill 112 will not do this. It does not support an environment of open communication to truthfully find out what went wrong and how we can help mitigate the situation from happening again.
To get to that level of health care, we will need time and investments; it’s not as cut and dry as lawsuits or settlements. We need continuous attention and review of our pay scale to bring in more specialists. We need investments in the licensing board and other agents to conduct regular peer reviews and patient investigations.
We need to support providers in training and education. We need more access to primary care providers on island so patients’ conditions are mitigated early on. And, we definitely need more education as a population to make better lifestyle choices and focus on preventative measures that keep us healthy.
I have been in practice for 27 years on Guam. I have done all I can do to provide a high standard of care for my patients. But health care is different now. There are more demands and fewer resources. Our young physicians come into practice servicing a debt load that requires them to work more for less. And now, Bill 112 has them all fearing a litigious environment where the risk of practicing far outweighs their return.
I’m not sure what led us down this path but I can assure you the blame game Bill 112 creates will not ever improve health care on Guam. In fact, I’d venture to say that it’ll have the opposite effect.
The measure will likely cause an increase in medical malpractice insurance costs. Providers who cannot afford this insurance will choose to go stateside where higher salaries can offset the cost of the insurance. Guam providers near retirement may consider closing or limiting their practices. Private practice providers who are already well established on the island and choose to stay may decide not to take new patients and could limit their care of high-risk or noncompliant patients.
I’m not saying there are no bad doctors. We’re all human and undoubtedly all come with different skill levels. What I’m saying is Bill 112, despite its intent, will not actually weed out any bad doctors. The measure may have many effects, but as it stands, it will do nothing to improve our health care system and will not ensure that what happened to a few, “never happens again.”
Dr. Annie Bordallo is an obstetrician/gynecologist and co-owner of Sagua Mañagu. She’s also the associate administrator of Medical Services at Guam Memorial Hospital Authority.