Dear Speaker Terlaje,
We are a coalition of individuals and groups who are strongly opposed to Bill 291-36, which has been referred to your Committee on Health, Land, Justice and Culture. This bill has far-reaching and drastic consequences for our entire community.
We recognize that a vocal minority of Guam’s population will call on your committee to hold a public hearing on this bill at the soonest possible date.
Instead, we urge you to conduct a series of informational briefings on the medical, legal and political consequences of this bill, before your committee takes any action on Bill 291. The public deserves to know of the dangers associated with this bill, and we urge you to do your due diligence as chair of the Committee on Health and find out just how pervasively the effects of this bill would reach into our community before calling for a public hearing on the measure.
As a copycat of the Texas Heartbeat Act, Bill 291’s enforcement scheme deputizes the general public to do what the government already knows it cannot do: violate the rights of Guam’s women. This climate of vigilante injustice will only intimidate and chill medical practice on Guam — crippling the island’s health care worker shortage as we recover from a global pandemic.
While proponents have characterized this bill as an effort to “protect life,” Bill 291 makes no effort to support or protect the mother’s, no exemptions in cases of brutal rape or incest, no provision to ensure she receives payment for maternity or child support, and no acknowledgment of the sanctity of human life outside her womb.
This is terrifying when you consider the staggering statistics of domestic violence, sexual assault and child abuse plaguing the island. In the last five years alone, Guam has witnessed a near 40% increase in the number of reported family violence cases. Our foster care system remains overwhelmed with abused, mistreated and abandoned children. And most sexual assault cases reported to the Guam Police Department involve minor victims under the age of 18.
Madam Speaker, the last time a restrictive abortion measure was considered by the Legislature in 2018, you wrote to the attorney general of Guam. You sought counsel and data. And your actions resulted in a legal opinion affirming the unconstitutional nature of the proposed Unborn Child Protection Act.
We urge that you conduct informational briefings prior to a public hearing on Bill No. 291-36 to address the potential legal, health and social ramifications of enacting an abortion ban. We further ask that legal scholars, medical providers, social workers and survivors — both here and in other jurisdictions that have filed this legislation — be invited to present their findings and data to our public. Given the unprecedented and contentious nature of Bill 291, we believe that a series of informational briefings is consistent with your prior efforts and falls squarely within the committee’s due diligence.
Please do not rush a vote on this bill. Our community deserves better.
Guam People for Choice is a coalition of individuals and groups who are strongly opposed to Bill 291-36.