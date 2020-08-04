Sen. Telena Nelson’s Bill 388-35 implies that our Guam physicians are the reason for opioid abuse. Nelson implies that if we are to deter opioid abuse we need to start with the prescribers and limit their ability to prescribe medications. Nelson’s bill will add so many hoops and hurdles to prescribers that they will stop writing prescriptions for all Scheduled II, III and IV drugs. The physicians on Guam are a terrific group of people who have the best interest of their patients in mind when prescribing medications, but Nelson thinks otherwise.
Bill 388-35 will have unintended consequences if passed into law. Patients who are “fired” by their prescriber or forced to taper off will resort to heroin and illicit opioid markets or even suicide. Bill 388-85 proposed benefits in reducing opioid abuse, will be canceled out by increased deaths from heroin and fentanyl, which accounted for 50% of the 70,980 reported deaths in the United States in 2019.
There are laws and safeguards in place to prevent "doctor shopping" and over-prescribing of all Scheduled II-III-IV medications. Every pharmacy on Guam is registered with the Prescription Drug Monitoring Program. This is a federal program monitored by DEA and administered by DPHSS. A pharmacist will refuse to fill a prescription even if it is one day early. Pharmacists review the patient’s history and decide if a prescription should be filled. They report to DPHSS monthly and are monitored strictly by DEA. In fact, many pharmacies on Guam no long dispense scheduled controlled substances due to the burdensome laws and regulations. Pharmacists are trained and authorize to refuse anyone they suspect of abusing medications. The opioid abuse Senator Nelson refers to is not coming through the doctors and pharmacies here on Guam.
Nelson has not shown any proof or statistics that an opioid crisis is occurring on Guam.
Guam Behavioral Health and Wellness Center Director Therese Arriola said, “while opioid abuse is a concern for Guam, the leading drug for abuse on the island is still meth.”
Purdue's opioid Oxycontin, data shows that 1,071 prescriptions of the company’s opioids were dispensed on Guam between 2015 and 2019. This is less than one prescription a day for this popular opioid, during this period.
If the senator is genuinely concerned about deterring opioid abuse, I suggest she put her time and energy into getting the cannabis program up and running here on Guam. Many studies have shown that cannabis helps opioid users reduce or eliminate their intake.
We hope the Legislature has enough common sense not to pass this bill. Strict monitoring and controls are in place through PDMP, CSP and Guam law. Our pharmacies are the best and most effective way to deter over-prescribing. And they are doing an outstanding job.
Our island residents who need these medications go through enough shaming and embarrassment, without the added burden of Bill 388-85.
Gary Schiff is a resident of Dededo, Guam