The senators of the 35th Legislature had a chance to send a clear and powerful message of support for the safety concerns of the people of Guam and they failed miserably.

It was a simple thing to do. All they had to do was go into Friday’s emergency session, and pass a bill to allow the residents of Yona, in the privacy and safety of a voting booth to decide if they want to recall the mayor or keep him in place until the election.

It also was an opportunity for senators to send a message on behalf of the people that drug smuggling and corruption by government officials and employees will not be tolerated. Considering the number of government officials and employees that have been arrested for corruption, smuggling, or distribution; it could have been a powerful message.

“Power corrupts. Absolute power corrupts absolutely.” – Lord John Acton, historian and politician

But when it came to the debate and vote, none of the senators stood up for the people. The attorney general of Guam has avoided getting involved in the situation. Angel Sablan of the Mayors' Council of Guam said there was nothing the MCOG can do.

It was not the best moment for the 35th Guam Legislature. To begin with they went into session to vote on a bill to give Yona residents a choice on how to handle the leadership of the village, only for the process to be hijacked by Sen. Jose “Pedo” Terlaje. Terlaje, who despite a clear and obvious conflict of interest as Mayor Blas, former employer and his son’s entanglement in the legal case with the Yona mayor to the point he stepped down as his position as chairman for the public safety committee, did not recuse himself.

Terlaje amended the bill to the point it does nothing to remove the mayor or give residents a vote in the matter.

All of the senators swallowed the amendments that changed focus away from the recall and in the end protected the mayor of Yona. With the amendments and vote, a more ominous message was sent to the people of Guam: “Not only will drug smuggling and corruption by government officials and employees be tolerated by the senators, it will be protected.”

After session, Yona still in limbo The question of whether Yona Mayor Jesse Blas can run his village from a jail cell hasn’t been answered. The bill that would have allowed Yona…

On the floor of the session hall, the senators tried very hard to hide behind the very small “fig leaf” there was no money, but we know better. They tried also to hide behind the “fig leaf” of the law that does not allow a special election within 240 days of a general election, but we know better about that too, as they have the power to exempt a recall and special election from that law.

We live in a time where our elected senators are serving the “best interests” of politically well-connected insiders over the “best interests” of the residents of Yona.

With the blessings of the senators; Mayor Blas will continue to be mayor. An acting mayor will be appointed by 10 close friends or associates of the jailed mayor who accepted his appointment to the Yona Municipal Planning Council – not by the residents of Yona in a recall and special election.

In the interest of public safety, I have a question. Will the Legislature require the appointees to the Yona Municipal Planning Council to take a drug test considering the seriousness of the chargers of meth-centered corruption charges that surround the Yona mayor? Will the acting mayor be required to take a drug test for the same reason?

These are questions I expect the senators to continue to dodge in a further effort to continue their protection of politically well-connected insiders.

It's time for voters to break the vicious cycle and put into power a new generation of public servants. People who will be excited and interested in creating something bigger and better for our island and our people, than a politically corrupt system of government with too many officials and employees out for themselves at the expense of the people.

August is the primary election, and our first opportunity to send a message to politically well-connected insiders that the people of Guam are not going to support politicians who aid through their actions or inactions and the corrupt policies that enable the growth of the meth epidemic that is slowly destroying the families of Guam.

Ken Leon-Guerrero represents the Guam Citizens for Public Accountability.