It is bad enough that the governor ignored her campaign commitment to fix our publicly owned hospital, preferring instead to use it as a pork barrel to feed the profits of one of her major campaign supporters. By passing a law to financially support Guam Regional Medical Center she gutted Guam Memorial Hospital financially. The law was ruled illegal, but the damage was done to the tune of tens of millions of dollars, all of it coming out of taxpayer funds.
Now the governor wants to spend a billion dollars building a new hospital in a poorly developed area far from the major population centers without fully disclosing the true collateral costs of property acquisition, required road improvements, and utility upgrades that could easily reach into the hundreds of millions of additional dollars more than doubling the cost of a new hospital and all of it coming out of taxpayer pockets.
Using GMH as a political ATM, politicians are draining more income out of taxpayer pockets for political purposes. First, by failing to maintain the hospital, they are creating the need for a new hospital that will be paid for by taxpayers. Second, they gutted GMH financially with the corporate welfare program supporting GRMC, so instead of supporting one hospital, taxpayers are supporting two. And third, supporting the creation of a government bond, to give $600 million more dollars to GRMC so it can buy itself from itself, which makes no sense from a taxpayer point of view.The truly sad part of this story is the fact this is only one of many political robberies taking place through abuse of the very limited amount of taxpayer funds.
We the people can no longer afford outrageous tax levels that destroy what little quality of life we have left. One thing that our politicians conveniently forget is that all taxes they so freely spend come from the people. First, it was an increase in the fuel taxes that make it more expense to drive a car. Then it was a temporary increase in the business privilege tax, that increased the cost of everything, that was multiplied when the politicians increased the cost of bringing containers onto the island. Now they want to raise property taxes, to make it even more unaffordable for most people to live on Guam.
So, let’s look at who pays all those taxes politicians hunger for. We have a population of just under 44,000 households; and that number has dropped due to relocations by many of our people who had higher skill levels easy to transfer to the mainland after the local economy collapsed. And more than half the households remaining struggle in low-wage service sector jobs with very limited income growth potential. Many in the service sector are forced to work at multiple jobs with no benefits just to cover basic needs like food, shelter and transportation. Thousands of businesses have closed or are operating at reduced levels, further reducing the tax base. It is only the taxes on pandemic fund spending and grants by the federal government that are keeping government operations viable, and those funds will soon end. Those that remain open are slowly dying as the pandemic keeps hammering the economy as we see in the papers daily.
The problem is that politicians are more concerned about getting reelected than serving the people who elect them, and need to spend money as we see in the upcoming round of government pay raises and contract awards.The only good news in this story is that we, as voters, get a chance to overthrow the government through the election process, and make it once again a government of people, by people, for people, with our votes.
Make sure you are registered to vote and support new candidates, because supporting candidates that have proven themselves more loyal to political parties than to the people by the acts and votes in the Legislature, has not worked and will not work. We should remember the words of Albert Einstein who said: “Doing the same thing over and over again, expecting different results is the very definition of insanity.”
Let’s break the insanity cycle this election.
Ken Leon-Guerrero is a resident of Sånta Rita-Sumai.