Are doctors threatening for political gain? I don't think so. It is not who we are. It's not what we are about. I can attest to this.
A few decades ago, I was in private practice in Atlanta, Georgia. Our Atlanta OB/GYN, physician assistant group, at its peak, had six board-certified obstetricians. At its peak, we delivered 120 babies a month. At one of the malpractice crisis points in Georgia, our group gave up obstetrics. Six doctors gave up delivering babies, practicing gynecology only. We were not alone. In the state of Georgia, about one-third of all obstetricians stopped providing prenatal care and delivering babies. The loss was real! It was a major crisis. Small rural hospitals were hit the hardest. All of a sudden, they had no obstetricians. There was not a single family physician left in the state of Georgia who would deliver babies! At our hospital, four other obstetricians gave up delivering babies. That was almost half of all providers. The situation in neighboring Florida was similar.
Threat for political gain? I clearly remember my own sentiments and those of my colleagues. Making a threat was the furthest from our minds. The prevailing reaction was not to threaten, but to withdraw into sadness and disappointment over the lack of public and political support. Malpractice premiums skyrocketed. Financially it was handled. It was the disillusionment that lingered. We had been used to trusting our patients. Innocence and joy were gone.
I clearly remember my own turning point. I had completed an emergency cesarean section on a high-risk patient I had followed through her pregnancy. We had an excellent doctor-patient relationship. Something minor went wrong in the recovery room. I think it was about the patient's anticoagulation. It was of no clinical consequence. The patient and patient's family sentiment immediately turned into hate and resentment. Nothing serious came of it. But I felt so quickly tossed from being the hero to being the villain. That, for me, at a strictly emotional level, made it no longer worth it. I gave it up.
For about 15 years, I did not provide prenatal care or deliver a baby. I practiced gynecology only.
I share the concern of my colleagues that Bill 112-36 will unleash a significant increase in malpractice claims that will divert and usurp substantial resources in money and manpower that are badly needed for patient care. I see with sadness and concern the buildup of a toxic cloud "in the cloud" spewing and disseminating vitriolic attacks at our profession and at individuals providing a service to the public. All civility, reason and etiquette of discourse thrown into the wind. A specialist looking at Guam may pause and wonder. I know some are.
I have been blessed to experience the embrace, the warmth, the compassion and the values of CHamoru culture and the culture of Guam. This toxic cloud is completely un-Guam! This is not us!
The proposed Bill 112-36 will not improve health care on Guam. Improvement of health care on our island will not come from vitriolic attacks, hurling accusations, seeding dissent and spreading divisions. We have limited resources. Everyone knows that. Improvement of health care can only come when we as an island community come together, create an environment of care where all stakeholders feel safe, free of threats and acknowledged, and when we as a community make the best possible use of our limited resources.
Dr. Friedrich C. "Chris" Bieling is a board-certified obstetrician-gynecologist and a fellow of the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists.