On Tuesday, Feb. 4, Guam senators will be bringing in reinforcements to save you from the horrors of your U.S. citizenship. They’ll calling in the Unrepresented Nations and Peoples Organization.
That's right; after listening to senators doing their very best political posturing on the absurd subject of joining the UNPO as a way to clear all the roadblocks standing between the oppressed people of Guam and our freedom, I had to wonder whom those senators represent. Their words and actions were definitely not in the best interests of the residents of the island of Guam. You can listen to their passionate pleas about nothing on the Legislature’s YouTube Channel (Start at the 1:46 mark of Session at: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Acwb7BqagkM).
Instead of fixing real problems, our senators posture and rail against ‘the colonizer’
With all the serious and real problems we are facing; to have our elected officials posture for the cameras as they rail against the injustices being forced on the people of Guam because we can't vote for president of the United States is clear waste of time and the taxpayer dollars, allowing them to waste time on this fruitless intellectual exercise of a legislative resolution that does nothing when we have real problems facing our people.
Problems like a skyrocketing cost of living in the face of stagnant incomes, and an exploding meth epidemic that is now corrupting law enforcement agencies, government officials, and employees. An epidemic that is destroying families and turning us into prisoners in our own homes as we lock ourselves in at night hoping no one tries to come through the door.
Problems like the dramatic increases in the numbers of people developing chronic diseases like diabetes and cancer that have grown to the point just about every family on Guam is affected. In the meantime, our health care system and public hospital are slowly collapsing into chaos and ruin during a time of global epidemics.
Work on the meth epidemic, homelessness, mental illness, diabetes
A growing homeless problem as the cost of living increases in the numbers of people suffering from mental illness, and the drug epidemic destroys families pushing more people onto the streets.
Problems like skyrocketing numbers of wild dogs that make walking in many neighborhoods a high-risk proposition, while endangering Guam's "rabies-free" status.
Problems like a growing government debt that takes money away from funds that should have been used for the delivery of services. A government that is deep in debt and falling behind on paying bills; causing a ripple effect among vendors forced cut their operations and lay off people as their revenue stream slows down. A government that is watching as world events beyond their control reduce tax collections, and does nothing to mitigate the financial risks of the taxpayers. The even bigger problem of a government budget that has doubled in ten years, while the local economy has not.
First of all; I wonder how much longer our senators are going to pretend the majority of people on Guam support their efforts to free Guam from “the oppressor.” The Legislature and the Committee on Decolonization refuse to do a survey to determine how many people want to be free of “the colonizer.” The only reason I can think of for refusing to do the survey is the results could mean that politically well-connected insiders will lose high-paying jobs if the COD is closed.
Not the Legislature, nor the UN, nor the UNPO has any say in the matter
Secondly; I wonder how spending $1,500 a year on membership in an organization with 44 members paying $1,500 membership dues a year for a total of $66,000 per annum, and headquartered in Belgium is going to provide the oppressed citizens of Guam a better life than the more than $500 million a year "the oppressor" forces our politicians to accept at gunpoint.
The path for political status change has been laid out by the U.S. Congress, the only body with the authority to grant a change of political status for Guam. Not the Guam Legislature, not the United Nations, and certainly not the UNPO.
We may find out Tuesday when voting takes place if any of them came to the senses about real priorities for the people or not over the weekend.
God, I hope so.\
Ken Leon-Guerrero is with the Guam Citizens for Public Accountability.