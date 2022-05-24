With the skyrocketing cost of gas, groceries, utilities, and like most of us, myself included, we encounter unexpected expenses as well. You have heard that our power rates will increase, cost for goods/services are continuing to rise but not our salaries. A large percentage of our residents are hurting while others are just making ends meet. Then there’s that small percentage that are not affected by the high cost of living while many of us are suffering/struggling to put food on the table. Our elected leaders must do more in assisting those who are hurting until our economy recovers and our people can afford a decent livelihood for their families.
A few billion dollars in American Rescue Plan funds were provided to the states and territories for assistance to the people. It wasn’t meant to provide pay raises to a select few although it's been a long time coming and well-deserved. With a few hundred million still sitting in the bank, I would advocate that our government do more by releasing ARP funds. The $300 Program Salape' was of no real help with the costs for goods skyrocketing. I advocate for $1,000 per tax rebate to all tax filers and $2,000 for joint filers.
Reduce the business privilege tax across the board to 4%.
Repeal or eliminate the liquid fuel tax and give our residents a break at the pumps! If just temporarily, that can and will help!
Let your voices be heard.
Dave Duenas is a resident of Dededo and a candidate for the 37th Guam Legislature.