Growing up, my parents were vociferous about energy efficiency. From simple measures like turning off lights when not in use to regulating when we use air conditioning, we did our best as a family to be fiscally responsible with our energy usage. Every day, thousands of families on Guam are having these conversations with their kids as they juggle a growing list of concerns. Conversations like this aren’t new as most families on island suffer from some degree of energy insecurity. Besides the privileged few – including our elected CCU members – most families would say they lack access to affordable energy.
The announcement by the Guam Power Authority and its board, the Consolidated Commission on Utilities, to increase every customer’s power bill by a staggering 30% is ill-timed at best, and negligent at worst. The decision comes when news reports of generous pay raises for top managers last year are still fresh in the mind of ratepayers. When energy prices rise, families experience a significant decrease in spendable budget, faced with harsh choices between paying for energy and other basic needs.
Renewable energy technologies are key to unlocking economic opportunities while putting money back into the hands of our families, but this too has drawn the ire of utility officials who fear a decentralized grid will hurt their bottom line and future pay raises. In the past two years, the Legislature introduced a number of measures to scale renewable energy technologies. All but one have failed and all were unanimously opposed by GPA and CCU leaders.
For over a decade, the price of renewables has fallen relative to the price of fossil fuels. Across the United States, governments at the local and federal level are harnessing the power of clean energy to satisfy economic concerns as well as health and environmental issues. As the Biden administration begins to clamp down on fossil fuels and aims to create an economy built on clean energy and net zero emissions, where does that leave Guam?
As national and global policies move in the coming years toward a less polluting, greener economy, Guam faces high transition risks as asset values shift and a higher cost of doing business is imposed on polluting industries and communities. GPA knows this all too well after paying a $400,000 fine for violating national air pollution laws.
Our perpetually fluctuating fuel surcharge is tied to the price of fuel oil and the building of a planned $600 million power plant that exports taxpayers dollars and imports our sources of energy, exposing ratepayers to volatile commodity prices that lock us to a system that will be too costly to run. It is also economically unsound and environmentally unjust. The Ukudu area is one of our most impoverished and situating it in a vulnerable community raises many questions.
Solutions are available but the reality is we do not have government leadership at the highest level working to develop a power grid that is lucrative and affordable. By scaling renewables and generating power locally, we can keep millions of dollars on island and generate hundreds of decent jobs. With thousands out of work, there is no better industry or time to begin diversifying our economy.
The governor established the Climate Change Resiliency Commission and the Guam Green Growth Working Group so that we can “take care of ourselves,” but they have been absent in conversations around energy sovereignty and affordability. Both groups have an impressive roster of government, business and nonprofit leaders, and have much to contribute to the conversation beyond standard-bearing sustainability issues. True sustainability goes a step further and must include economic, social and governance imperatives. The approved rate increase and anachronistic power plant in Dededo achieves none of these goals and we need strong and bold governance to overcome both.
Aguarin Iriarte is from the village of Yigo and is currently pursuing his master’s degree in sustainability management from American University in Washington, D.C. He aims to return to Guam in the near future to help build a more sustainable island.