October 3-9, 2021, is recognized nationally as Public Power Week. As a public power utility, GPA is owned by the people of Guam and through governance and leadership, remains committed to providing safe, reliable, affordable and sustainable energy, including renewables, for our island.
GPA is strongly committed to our island community. As far back as March 6, 2020, the Guam Power Authority confirmed to Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero that we would work with all customers financially impacted by the novel coronavirus, and we continue to do so.
We coordinated our pandemic responses with local officials and followed the guidance of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, adapting policies to sequester our vital power plant employees and key field crews who perform critical work to keep our standalone island power grid strong and reliable, ensuring that they were available to respond to the system and customer needs. GPA’s dispatchers monitored and managed the demand for power, as well as unplanned power outages to restore power services as expeditiously and as safely as possible.
We adjusted our Pandemic Influenza Preparedness and Response Plan and other standard operating procedures, to identify critical/priority functions and operational guidelines to ensure the continued reliability of the GPA grid. GPA announced the suspension of power account disconnections for nonpayment, worked with all power customers who were, or eventually became, financially impacted by the pandemic and helped customers establish case-by-case payment plan arrangements.
GPA maximized its existing online account infrastructure and reprioritized internal projects to further improve them. We pivoted our efforts to transition customers to our online systems, modernized our paper-dependent service request process, added drive-thru payment services, and expanded customer communication modes to include social media direct messaging.
Residential power consumption increased with the temporary closure of schools, public areas and nonessential businesses, and having more workers teleworking from home. GPA shared energy-saving tips to encourage all customers to strive to understand more about and take charge of their energy choices and usage patterns. GPA’s Energy Sense Rebate Program helped customers enjoy savings on their monthly power bills through purchases of qualified energy-efficient appliances and provided cash rebates.
The Consolidated Commission on Utilities, Guam Public Utilities Commission, and GPA resolved to lower GPA power bills by further reducing the Levelized Energy Adjustment Clause on GPA’s customers’ monthly energy statements. For eight continuous months, customers realized a substantial reduction on their total bills.
The highly trained GPA workforce, a group of silent, unsung heroes, left the safety of their own homes and their families to come to work to ensure reliable power generation, kept the energy flowing through the transmission and distribution system, and powered the water system, so that clean water continued to flow through the pipes into all our homes. They are the people behind the power and I salute them.
On behalf of the CCU, the GPA management team and all our GPA employees, we thank our customers and the community for working together with us over these difficult months. We appreciate your continued support as we look ahead to perform the work necessary to meet Guam’s energy needs. Biba Public Power!
John M. Benavente is general manager of the Guam Power Authority.