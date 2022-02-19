Kurt Warner and the St. Louis Rams on Jan. 30, 2000, won Super Bowl 34 utilizing a high-powered offense aptly given the nickname, “The Greatest Show on Turf.” The movie, "American Underdog," released Dec. 25, 2021, describes Warner and his journey to the Super Bowl. This real-life biopic on Kurt Warner revealed his love for God, football and Brenda along with her two children. This love is unquestionably a focus of the movie. If you missed the release of "American Underdog" at local theaters, it is currently streaming online and will be available on DVD later this month. This awe-inspiring movie is a must-watch film with family and friends.
Twenty-two years later, Feb. 13, 2022 (Valentine’s Day in Guam) the Rams, after winning their first Super Bowl in 2000 and relocating back to Los Angeles in 2016, would win their second Super Bowl in their extended NFL history. This year marks the first time a Super Bowl has occurred this late in the second month (Feb. 13 or 14 depending on whose time zone you use). When I saw headlines that the LA Rams were headed to Super Bowl 56 after winning the conference championship and had just watched "American Underdog" two weeks earlier, I had an inner knowing that the Rams would win their second Super Bowl. Although there was that general sentiment that “Mr. Cool” Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals was a team of destiny during the pregame hype, the timing was all Rams. Defensive star Aaron Donald along with Cooper Kupp, Matthew Stafford and the rest of the team would be led by head coach Sean McVay to win the NFL championship for such a time as 2022. By winning this NFL championship, McVay would become the youngest head coach ever to win a Super Bowl.
Let’s go back in time: Super Bowl 14 on Jan. 20, 1980. I was a sophomore at JFK High School. It was the first time for Guam to experience watching a Super Bowl live since the Super Bowl era began in 1967. I recall a teacher adjusting a wire antenna on a small portable television brought to school. Regardless of the quality of the reception, many students (plus teachers/staff) throughout Guam were stoked to see a live NFL championship game on a Monday morning. Although the LA Rams lost to the Pittsburgh Steelers in 1980, I fell in love with the Rams’ colorful uniforms. The wait was long, but I was elated to see the Rams win their first Super Bowl (2000 A.D.) and, 22 years later, their first as the original LA Rams.
During Super Bowl 56 I even felt a rush of sympathetic support for the Bengals as expectations were for another “underdog story” especially with the 22 seconds of momentum shift at the beginning of the 3rd quarter—touchdown reception of 75 yards from Burrows to Tee Higgins and the ensuing interception of Stafford’s pass on the Rams’ offensive series. But the 22 seconds was not enough time and Burrows ran out of offensive magic when the Bengals needed it most during the 4th quarter. I left Outback Steakhouse, satisfied with my Super Bowl cheeseburger special and with the feeling that the “team of destiny” had truly won. In this age of experiencing the ill effects of a viral pandemic, riots, and other divisive issues, it’s a welcome relief to read stories about love and hope. Thank you, Kurt Warner, for sharing your story of persevering faith and to all who helped produce your movie. Congratulations to coach McVay, Stafford, Aaron Donald and the rock-solid Rams’ defense that stayed true to the adage, “defense wins championships.” You made the day for many football lovers or supporter by keeping the theme, “a super bowl of love from December 2021 to February 2022 – Rams all the way!"
---
Pastor Jose Gallego is a faith and family writer with the Abundant Life Church, an Assembly of God fellowship in Dededo.