Ellen P. Bez, M.D., wrote an editorial on abortion-access in the Feb. 18, 2021, issue of The Guam Daily Post. In this editorial she completely evades the central issue of this debate: Does an unborn baby have a right to life?
I think everyone agrees a woman should control her own body and the decision to become pregnant or not is her responsibility. That is not what the debate is about.
The debate is about the body of another person, the body of an unborn baby, that resides within her. That this silent and defenseless baby can be easily killed for mere convenience does not alter the moral and social issues involved.
Paul Zerzan is a resident of Barrigada.