It is our understanding that Bill No. 373-35 was to be addressed during Wednesday’s legislative session. We respectfully request that the body consider a year delay in implementation to provide not only businesses, but the people of Guam, an opportunity to plan and implement new strategies in the absence of plastic and paper bags.
We are still in the midst of an economic disaster the pandemic has caused for our people. The loss of jobs and business are at a magnitude that will take years to recover from. There are still a great many businesses that are not open. For some companies that are open - 25% occupancy or outdoor dining is not enough to cover operations and full employment of their staff. Most businesses are struggling and desperately trying to just survive. The use of plastic and paper bags are just not for retail establishments. Local farmers use these bags to place purchased vegetables and fruit in. Take out restaurants and prepackaged meal programs utilize bags for ease in transport of meals. Schools and mayors have used plastic bags to package items for distribution to our community.
Aside from businesses, community organizations, and government entities, distributors have up to a year’s supply on hand that need to be depleted. Because of the shutdown of so many businesses, normal movement of these items were not possible. Therefore, placing an implementation date that is a few weeks away would be financially devastating. There also needs to be a transition to reusable bags which not only takes into consideration the time element with respect to ordering and shipping to Guam; but also, the requirement for capital which businesses simply do not have. These concerns are top of mind when we consider the banning of plastic and paper bags.
We also would like to point out for consideration that the reopening of our economy is still several months away. Although the first wave of vaccines will be here this month, the vaccination plan calls for doctors, nurses, hospital staff, front liners, the elderly/sickly and school personnel to be the priority. The ability for the government to provide mass immunity to our population is not likely to be feasible until March 2021. Only then will our businesses and community be allowed to fully open. Placing this burden on establishments that have not even been able to open, much less operate, would put the proverbial nail in the coffin for many of them. We need to give our community time to reopen and then to transition.
Many of these business have inventory of bags that will take time to deplete in the best of times. Unfortunately, these are not the best of times. Please consider that the transition to reusable bags takes a considerable amount of shipping time, requires capital businesses do not have and education of the community at large. The emergency pandemic has played havoc in all our lives this year and we need to allow our residents, guests and local businesses time to plan for the pending zero plastic and paper bag policy. We beseech members of the 35th Guam Legislature to please have compassion and not add the additional burden that Bill No. 373-35 would have on our community at this time by amending the implementation date to 2022.
Thank you for your consideration.
Catherine Castro is president of the Guam Chamber of Commerce.