I invited Dr. Sandy Chung, a leading scholar of CHamoru, who gave a talk at the University of Guam on Friday, May 12. This was not a talk about CHamoru as spoken on Guam, but rather as spoken in the Northern Marianas.
In giving some background to the research she did, Dr. Chung explained that there are two things that are indicators of a living, healthy language: child speakers, and change/variation in the language.
The topic of her talk was mostly on the second measure - languages that are changing are languages that are alive. And here, she and her colleagues found that this was the case. There were interesting differences in how speakers in the Northern Marianas understood certain ambiguous CHamoru phrases. Not only were there regional differences, but these differences were reliable even in younger speakers. Which is to say: younger speakers, in fact, knew much more than we give them credit for.
But what about the first measure – having child speakers? Dr. Chung quoted the U.S. census numbers to show that, regarding child speakers, CHamoru is not doing well – fewer and fewer CHamorus in each generation consider themselves speakers of the language. And if this continues, then there is little hope. For local perspective, she cited Dr. Miguet Bevacqua, who pointed out in a 2006 blog post that Guam has very few young speakers and, unless this changes, there cannot be future generations of speakers.
So, is it changing? That’s in our hands. The recent census data suggests that there’s hope. Though the number of young speakers has been falling every year since the 1940s, recently there’s been a bump upwards. CHamorus on Guam born in 1995 and 2000 speak more than those born in 1990. This seems to be a result of the CHamoru Renaissance increasing interest in preserving the culture and the language. But a lot of these self-described speakers are not fluent. To really continue the language, we need fluent speakers – people who grow up with the language.
To do that, there are two things that we can do. One, talk CHamoru to your kids. Even if you are not a great speaker, try to use it in the home. The more the community talks, the healthier the language becomes. Secondly, Guam’s immersion education program is showing immense success in producing fluent and able speakers. Many children in the program have become better speakers than their parents. This is a great sign, but it’s a very limited program at the moment. The Guahan Legislature has introduced a bill to provide additional funding to the immersion program. Supporting that legislation would be a great way to help secure a future for the CHamoru language.
The bottom line is: CHamoru is in danger of being lost. There is no question about it. Most fluent speakers are elders and most young people have not been taught the language. But CHamoru’s not dead, and there is still room to help revitalize and ensure the future of the language. Have hope, Guahan! It will be hard work, but it can be done! Biba CHamoru!
David Ruskin, Ph.D., is the chair of linguistics at the University of Guam.