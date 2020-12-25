Of all the holidays, this one, this one called Christmas, is perhaps the one that touches the most.
Religious faithful celebrate the birth of Christ. Businesses celebrate their end-of-the-year profits from all the gift buying. Families celebrate togetherness and the joy they receive watching their children light up in the morning.
This year is different. The COVID-19 situation has really impacted all of it, the whole thing, everyone.
But what really is Christmas? Is it about Christ, about trees, lights, presents, and tinsel? Is it about the great Christmas tunes, the "12 Days," the White Christmas, the last Christmas you broke my heart, the "All I want for Christmas is you?"
Remember growing up when your elders reminded you that it was about giving? Somewhere down the road, we might have all started thinking it was about giving presents or giving cheerful Christmas greetings, like "Merry Christmas" to strangers in the street.
This year it feels like it's about not giving COVID-19 to anyone. It could feel like that if you let it. Don't let it.
Follow your northern star, follow that trail of gift wrapper, follow that string of lights, follow those tunes that make you smile, giggle and move.
Christmas is what we make it and let it be. Christmas starts within us all. Our gift, our giving, is what we give others. Give a little of your Christmas to someone and hopefully you'll receive the gift of giving.
Merry Christmas, everyone.
Sgt. Scott Wade is a long-time resident of Santa Rita.