The senators should properly begin oversight hearings to eliminate the Consolidated Commission on Utilities and the ineffective, part-time CCU members responsible for this recurring and injurious load shedding.
These longtime board members are the same ones responsible for this weekend’s, and many weekends', “Christmas tree” power outages. There’s no immediate end in sight to years of upcoming load shedding and increasing power bills due to an inept CCU.
Reminds me of the early 1990s, with Public Law 21-117 needing to be passed by the Guam Legislature. It's the “Stockholm Syndrome” where their CCU spokesperson/member Simon Sanchez tells us “don’t worry, no load shedding today,” all while the “fast-track” generators are burning expensive diesel and we are going to pay for it in our next power bill.
Why did he and his other part-time board members fail to order the cheaper fuel-oil-burning baseload generators years ago to avoid this load shedding? When your kidnapper tells you anything, the hostage needs to know to escape and not thank him.
Right after these CCU members were elected in January, they gave pay increases with our money. For what? They’re “empire building” with nothing to show for it.
Inadequate power capacity and fundamental system failures due to poor planning strikes at the essence of why the CCU exists. Nice offices and flashy flyers telling us what they are doing and what we pay for do nothing to keep our lights on.
We and our families continue to suffer in 2023, especially after more than a month of Supertyphoon Mawar utility outages. Outages that could have been prevented and shortened for many of us by the CCU simply changing out wooden poles in the past 20 years since Supertyphoon Pongsona.
Unacceptable.
Restore Guam Power Authority and Guam Waterworks Authority leadership to the governor, like the Guam Organic Act directed.
One elected, full-time official to hold accountable. Keep the Public Utilities Commission to regulate our utility rates to balance fair utility rates with proper capital investments.
Each time the power goes off and we suffer. An intelligent community asks which public servant was responsible. Waiting for the next election is intolerable. The senators have a duty to stop the load shedding and damage to our expensive electronic equipment. The voltages and amps spike as they keep reenergizing the lines, destroying our personal properties. Allow the hardworking GPA and GWA employees good leadership to do their jobs effectively for us.
The CCU is not just inorganic, but they are hurting this community. A fundamental change is needed. The attorney general’s role is to assess the problem, create options, enforce the law and work with our leaders to protect us from injury. Make no mistake, we are being hurt by this inorganic CCU and its operational failures.
Douglas Moylan is the attorney general of Guam.