Few topics have ignited our keyboards as much as COVID-19 and the perceptions surrounding this pandemic, some of which warrant clarification.
What is the Public Health mission?
The 10 Essential Services of Public Health describe the ideal public health activities that all communities should undertake and were developed by the Core Public Health Functions Steering Committee in 1994:
1. Monitor health status to identify and solve community health problems.
2. Diagnose and investigate health problems and health hazards in the community.
3. Inform, educate, and empower people about health issues.
4. Mobilize community partnerships and action to identify and solve health problems.
5. Develop policies and plans that support individual and community health efforts.
6. Enforce laws and regulations that protect health and ensure safety.
7. Link people to needed personal health services and assure the provision of health care when otherwise unavailable.
8. Assure a competent public and personal health care workforce.
9. Evaluate effectiveness, accessibility, and quality of personal and population-based health services.
10. Research for new insights and innovative solutions to health problems.
Public Health has an imputed duty to keep the community informed, educated and empowered, particularly when a single infectious agent results in the deaths of over 40 individuals in a period of weeks. We now know that intervention, education and preventative measures could possibly have saved some of these lives, and this message has been reinforced through multiple platforms.
Early in our march against COVID-19, the governor assembled a task force in the Physicians Advisory Group that comprised physicians, dentists, pharmacists, National Guard and support staff, public health and private sectors, a group who reviews global and local COVID-19 data, recent studies, testing platforms, treatment options, vaccinations and other pertinent COVID-19 information, culminating in recommendations to the governor.
The data accrued related to COVID-19 infections is shared with the community daily, and this data drives our next best steps to contain this virus and minimize its impact in Guam. Plans are made and modified as our situation changes, with fluctuations in the infection rates, the hospital census and bed capacity, ventilator requirements, staffing requirements, contact tracers and investigators, lab personnel, lab supplies/testing platforms, availability for treatment and vaccination, and protective equipment supplies, to name a few.
Considering all these variables, the difficult decisions are made and are postured to preserve and protect the health of our community. As we move forward, and when balance has been restored, we will then be able to incrementally relax restrictions and position for a safer reopening of Guam.
Statements have been made regarding the “lack of transparency on the deaths” and to this we must remind ourselves that patient confidentiality and trust have been the cornerstone of medicine for centuries.
• The American Medical Association's Code of Medical Ethics states that information disclosed during the physician-patient relationship is confidential to the utmost degree in life, and after death.
• The HIPAA Privacy Rule protects the individually identifiable health information about a decedent for 50 years following the date of death of the individual.
Given these parameters, we share as much information and details of cases as possible, while observing the permissible legal and ethical limits.
Statements have been made that the “governor and administration have made it a point to reinforce that the deaths are COVID-19 related,” when in fact it is the provider at the hospital who determines the cause of death, in accordance with The National Vital Statistics System guidelines.
The National Vital Statistics System is an intergovernmental system of sharing data on the vital statistics of the population of the United States and involves coordination among the state health departments and the National Center for Health Statistics, a division of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. NVSS provides guidance to death certifiers on proper cause-of-death certification for cases where confirmed or suspected COVID-19 infection results in death.
NVSS directs providers that when COVID–19 is determined to be a cause of death it is important that it be reported on the death certificate to assess accurately the effects of this pandemic and appropriately direct the Public Health response. An accurate count of the number of deaths due to COVID–19 infection, which depends in part on proper death certification, is critical to ongoing Public Health surveillance and response.
Please know that our governor is marshalling all the expertise on island to assist with making the tough decisions to keep Guam safe and to minimize the impact of this deadly virus. Please wear your mask, face shield if you have one, socially distance and wash your hands as you, the community, are our front line in this battle.
Dr. Janna Manglona is the former medical director of the Department of Public Health and Social Services.