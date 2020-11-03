Over the past few months, the Fanohge Coalition, a diverse network of 38 community organizations, nonprofits and small businesses - has been working on elevating public discussions in the 2020 campaign around two main issues: the importance of CHamoru Self-Determination and changing Guam’s political status.
To this end, the Fanohge Coalition organized multiple forums and distributed a candidate survey to productively engage with those who wish to represent the island in elected office. For the most part, this outreach was fruitful. The majority of candidates that we interacted with seemed to understand the importance of CHamoru Self-Determination and political status change.
This showed that the work that many community activists and scholars have taken on in terms of educating our community about political status has largely been effective. There were a handful of candidates who were not supportive of these issues, and some– sadly – seemed to not understand them. This was an important reminder that there is more work to be done. CHamoru self-determination and decolonization are important tests for any potential leader, since they represent fundamental ways that our island has to contend with its colonial past and to also imagine and plan for a better future.
CHamoru Self-Determination is something that goes right to the heart of the island and the type of community we want looking ahead. For centuries. the Indigenous people of the island were not consulted or even asked about what they wanted next for their island. CHamoru Self-Determination is the belief that the CHamoru people have the right to be treated with dignity and respect in their own island, and that they should be given the chance to formally express their preference for moving ahead towards a new political status.
Decolonization is something all potential leaders of the island should stand behind. Decolonization does not mean only independence or isolation. International accords outline three basic options in terms of moving a colony toward genuine self-governance: statehood (integration), free association, and independence.
Each option offers a different view of what Guam’s relationship should be to the U.S., our neighbors and the rest of the world. Each of them would represent some difficulty in achieving but would give us more basic, clear authority over what happens on our island. As a territory, we are in a canoe tethered to the U.S., unable to determine our destiny, but simply dragged along for the ride. Decolonization would allow us to either fully join the U.S. on its course, or give us the freedom to follow our own stars.
These issues are neither minor nor unimportant. They speak volumes about what a leader believes for our future and whether or not they believe in our island. A potential leader who doesn’t believe in decolonization is someone who doesn’t believe in our island. They believe that we cannot do better than being a footnote to America or a colony in a world where colonialism has largely been eradicated from the world.
The Fanohge Coalition encourages the community to support candidates who understand these issues and will take the lead on them.
Jesse Chargualaf., represents Independent Guåhan. Deborah Ellen, Ed.D., represents Talaya Micronesia. Erriu Mitchell represents UOG’s Political Science Student Association.