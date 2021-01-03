Pacific Islands University has been fulfilling its mission to provide Christian education to students from many of the islands of Micronesia for over 44 years. Even now, in the midst of this global pandemic, PIU has students from Palau, the Marshall Islands, Chuuk, Guam and Yap living on campus. This time of year has always generated excitement for the welcomed respite from class pressures and even more, for the expectation of reuniting with family at home for the traditions of Christmas: the love of family and—of course—the huge Christmas meal of fish, barbecue and rice.
But not this Christmas. This Christmas, students have scrambled for a place to stay because they cannot return to their island, their home and their family. While many of the students have connections to friends or relatives here in Guam, they remain concerned for how they will fit in at homes where they have never stayed before.
Then there are those who have no place to go. They don’t have family or other connections in Guam. They woke up Christmas morning in the same dorm room where they have lived the last several months. PIU is honored to provide accommodations for displaced students at no charge to them as a way of giving back during this Christmas season. “This is my first time away from my family at Christmas and New Year's,” said third-year student Ginger from Chuuk, “and I will miss all of the events at our church. During December each village takes a turn leading our church service and singing. But I know I am with friends. I look forward to new things.”
Together with some staff members, also living on campus at PIU, plans are being made for New Year's. “We are looking forward to the holiday bringing us closer together, sharing our traditions, learning traditions from the students and making some new traditions together. We will wake up to a pancake breakfast, take a trip to the beach for sun and fun, and then return to campus for a feast coming later in the afternoon,” said Vice President of Academics Rhonda Haynes.
In the true sense of Christmas giving, PIU board member Cita Tomada (president of Alamo/National/Enterprise Car Rental and the owner of SureStay Hotel by Best Western) supplied Christmas dinner for the students and staff living on campus. “Cita has repeatedly shown her generosity to PIU and everyone here. She is a true blessing,” said Vice President of Student Development Alex Tavarez who is also staying on campus during the season with his wife and five children.
“We hope to make this a Christmas break like no other. This is something we will never forget. We are building and adding to what it means to be family,” said Alex. “Isn’t that what Jesus did? He came to us on Christmas Day to bring us into his own family. That’s what Christmas is all about.”