Editor's note: The Guam Daily Post notes that the issues raised have been covered in the two years of COVID-19 coverage.
I have been ignoring the elephant in the news hole for several months.
But it’s really getting tight in here.
So — as one of the older journalists on the island — let me offer some advice to my colleagues:
Stop it!
Just stop it!
Stop the 48- and 60-point bold headlines.
Stop the “death tolls.”
Stop the fear-mongering.
We have had enough!
After two years of parroting the narrative, it’s time to step back, to look at the effects of incomplete reporting and reckless editing.
Case in point: A headline last week screamed: “Omicron surge deadly for unvaccinated manamko'.” Yet nothing in the story actually supported that conclusion. And, in fact, the prior two days, stories about the most recent nine deaths — numbers 286 to 294 — reported that seven were vaccinated and two were not.
Those stories would lead a reader to a different conclusion — that the vaccine is not effective and that underlying conditions and old age are greater factors than vaccine status.
The stories on deaths 286 to 294 raise other questions. Of the nine who were dead on arrival, six tested positive upon arrival, one tested positive the day after death, one tested positive about a month before death, and one, six days before death. With seven positive tests apparently after death, the question is: Does a posthumous PCR test for COVID-19 always come out positive, and if so, why?
It’s time for reporters to report, instead of regurgitating press releases and press conferences.
Try these questions:
Why are PCR-positive patients at GMH only allowed to be given Remdesivir, a drug that is under an emergency use authorization, for suspected viral pneumonia?
Why are patients not given a full informed-consent document about Remdesivir before it is added to their treatment plan? Under Title 21 USC of the Federal Food Drug and Cosmetic Act, EUA drugs cannot be administered without individual consent.
Are the hospitals receiving federal money for reported COVID-19 cases, deaths, ventilator use and/or Remdesivir treatments? If so, how much?
The questions keep coming.
Yet the reporting has not changed in the last two years, even though the narrative is actually changing around the world.
It’s time to write the stories that will get to the root of the matter.
Because the only way to kill the elephant is one bullet of truth at a time.