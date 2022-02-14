Combine abandoned vehicle removal efforts

After reading the article concerning the junk car removal here on Guam, it is apparent that the junk cars are an islandwide problem. That being said, I'm not sure having the problem shoved onto the already overworked mayors is the most efficient way of attacking the problem.
The money collected through the vehicle registration fees that is earmarked for the problem might be used more efficiently. Currently, there appear to be 19 separate solutions to this problem - each mayor being tasked with procuring contracts for the removals for their individual village. A department in GovGuam, perhaps Department of Public Works, should have a small team of permanent employees, with the proper equipment, that attack the problem on an ongoing basis. The team could work with the mayors and the police to more efficiently identify and remove the abandoned vehicles.
Abandoned vehicles, being a common problem throughout the island, need a common solution. I suggest that a cost analysis be made on just how much is spent for each abandoned vehicle removal. I do believe the problem could be handled more efficiently with a full-time team attacking the problem.
Bill Vetarbo is a retired teacher and a resident of Yigo.