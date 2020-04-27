The Judiciary of Guam is committed to the fair and effective administration of justice for all persons. The COVID-19 pandemic continues to profoundly affect our lives – both personal and professional, and the health and safety of our families and community are of the utmost concern. Courts across the country – including the Judiciary – have collaborated, identifying ways to remain open to provide essential services to the public. This includes ensuring that cases involving the constitutional rights of individuals and the safety of the public continue to be prioritized by the courts.
To ensure the protection of the public's health and safety, and the community's access to justice amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the Supreme Court of Guam issued several administrative orders consistent with implementing judicial administration best practices in times of crisis. These administrative orders called for the continued provision of Judiciary essential services, the postponement of nonessential court matters and the deferring of payment of filing fees until May 6, 2020, or until further order by the Supreme Court. The Judiciary continues to conduct court hearings remotely or virtually utilizing various technology platforms, to include video conferencing or teleconferencing capabilities. Where in-person hearings are required, the Judiciary has implemented procedures to protect the health and safety of Judiciary patrons and employees present in the courtroom.
Since the State of Emergency declared by I Maga'haga Guahan in Executive Order No. 2020-03 on March 14, 2020, and the closure by I Maga'haga Guahan in Executive Order No. 2020-04 of nonessential government operations beginning March 16, 2020, the Judiciary, under the Supreme Court Administrative Orders, has held 206 court hearings presided by judges or judicial officers. These include hearings in criminal cases such as magistrate, bail, pretrial and probation violation, and return of warrant hearings. After the declaration of the State of Emergency and during the week that followed, the Judiciary continued to hold grand jury proceedings involving criminal matters until issuing the Supreme Court Administrative order on March 22, suspending jury activities.
Hearings have also been conducted in juvenile cases involving child protection, foster care, juvenile guardianships and juvenile delinquency. Hearings have been held in domestic cases, adult guardianship cases, and in civil cases involving civil protection orders and COVID-19 petitions. Urgent or "ex parte" matters have also been heard by judges or judicial officers concerning criminal, civil and juvenile matters.
The Superior Court Clerk's office continues to receive and process all court filings submitted by the parties via email, facsimile or drop box. To date, more than 1,000 court filings by attorneys, agencies and self-represented litigants have been processed by the clerk's office. Decisions, orders and judgments have been and continue to be issued by judges or judicial officers in various types of cases.
Besides hearings being conducted and the processing of court filings, the Superior Court Clerk's office continues to receive and respond to requests for services from Judiciary patrons, including attorneys and other members of the public, via email or telephone. These services include case record requests, background research requests for employers, court clearances, traffic clearances, online traffic payments and posting of bail payments.
The Judiciary of Guam is steadfastly committed to providing access to justice for all persons, even during pandemic times. The Judiciary has and continues to remain open during these challenging times within the limitations of the governor's executive orders. Information is available on www.guamsupremecourt.com.
Alicia A.G. Limtiaco is the director of policy, planning and community relations at the Judiciary of Guam.