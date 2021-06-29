I imagine few would not know of the tragic residential condominium collapse in Surfside, Florida.
Such events have been extraordinarily rare in the United States, although it is extremely common to find such multi-unit residences lining the beaches and urban areas all around the globe, and, obviously, Guam.
I began my legal career in 1978 in Oakland, California, working for a small firm of elite lawyers from major law firms, specializing in real estate law. Even at that time, condominiums were a relatively new legal development.
It requires a combination of individual ownership of space within common ownership of common elements, a form of legal title that did not exist much before the early 1960s, though other more convoluted and bothersome forms had existed for decades before, such as “cooperative” ownership forms which began in the cities on the East Coast.
As the new kid in the firm, I was given responsibility for the paper-heavy formation of condos. It was repetitive and laborious and introduced me to the new form of government that condos represent: a private government of owners of the property, with all the normal aspects of neighborhoods that come with that, but exasperated by nuisances, personal conflicts, land uses, conflicting interests of investment owners and owner-occupants, and the basic financial responsibility of everyone as a result of their common legal interests.
At the time, I saw this, going forward, as a new source of semi-government legal work. And so it has become.
In addition to my legal involvement, for the last nearly four decades, I have lived in and/or owned condominium interests, residential and commercial, even taking part in the creation of condo projects. I have served, and still do, on several condo boards in different locales and held executive offices in most of those. It’s given me a great deal more understanding of, and sympathy for village mayors and their responsibilities and dramas.
So, when I read an article today from June 26, 2021, in The Washington Post about the Surfside tragedy, one of the causes jumped out at me. The article was titled, “Possible Failure Point Emerges in Miami Building Collapse.”
From my perspective, it wasn’t the failure of the engineers (entirely, if at all).
The article mentioned the issue in passing, but it is central, vital that those many people who live in and/or own a condo unit take note.
The article noted that an engineering consultant reported that “the necessary repair work, which would be aimed at ‘maintaining the structural integrity’ of the building, would be ‘extremely expensive’ and would create significant disruption for residents. According to the consulting firm’s statement, after the firm gave the condominium association an estimate of costs for the repairs, about 18 months elapsed before the association hired the firm to prepare detailed repair plans.”
Putting this into a wider context, the article noted, “A separate inspection report on the building by [the consultant], ... was also released by the town of Surfside, along with a note that said, in part: “‘This report was not formally submitted or authorized by the property owner Champlain Towers South Condominium Association Inc.”
Then, the issue took on a more focused character. The Post reported, “a former member of the Champlain Towers South condo board, Max Friedman, said that the damage identified in the 2018 report had prompted a $15 million construction project to make repairs. ‘It was an expensive project, Friedman said. Some condo owners ‘have paid upfront and some were going to pay over a period of time.’”
But, for me, this is where the rubble hit the road: “A relative of two missing residents told The Post that there had been some disagreement among members of the condominium board about funding for necessary improvements to the building. “‘They knew they had to do something, but they were fighting over the cost of having to address this issue,’ said the relative,” the Post reported.
The article concludes with a cautionary tale made by a lawyer who had sued the condo association a few years before over maintenance issues: “The collapse should serve as ‘a wake-up call’ to other condominium boards, some of which fall short in fixing problems in the interest of saving money and to avoid raising maintenance fees. Condominium boards and unit owners prefer to keep maintenance costs low and avoid charging special assessments ‘presumably to attract buyers and keep market values up, all to the detriment of those same unit owners. Associations sometimes opt to forgo necessary maintenance repairs and to take the risk. All this does is pass the buck to future generations.”
Our existential condition as common members of a socialized group, or groups of groups, put limits on the extent to which a community can go on through generations without reciprocal and mutual respect and responsibility.
John Thos. Brown is a resident of Tumon