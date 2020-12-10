Animal cruelty. A brief glance through local news companies’ Facebook pages will show that this topic generates on average more comments than that of murder cases, legislative happenings or even news of tax refund payments.
The most recent case involving the recording and uploading of a video depicting an individual shooting a BB gun at a stray dog has captivated audiences for days. The dog reacts to the pain by running off. A news outlet found the said individual at his domicile and began an interrogation. As of now, the individual and recorder of the video have been arrested by GPD.
Now imagine, please, if such attention and use of resources was spent toward any other issue affecting our island, our people. Imagine if people felt so outraged, so moved to inspire change when a storeowner is robbed and needs to recover lost goods, or if a neighbor loses everything in a house fire. Reward money for anything animal cruelty-related is put forward faster than it would take to order a pizza for someone in need of a hot meal, faster than it would take to pick some flowers to drop by your local hospital.
Guam has an animal control problem. But maybe we also have a compassion problem. Human life is not equal to animal life. Value people.
Gia Righettis is a resident of Sinajana.