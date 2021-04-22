This past weekend, my wife and I had the privilege of watching our son, Matthew’s team, the John F. Kennedy High School, boys, and girls win the 2021 Interscholastic Sports Association cross-country titles. First things first, congratulations to the boys and girls Islander teams! Collectively, you all competed at the highest level and at the literal finish line, brought pride and honor to the Islander family. Speaking of competition, congratulations are extended to the other high school teams as well. They all fought to the very end and all should be proud of their individual and team efforts.
Given the difficulties associated with this season’s challenges, it’s amazing to watch athletes who are determined to not only bring out the best in themselves, but more importantly, bring out the best in their teammates. This is what I witnessed with this Islander team. The support and inclusiveness of every member of this team was something special to see. They rooted and cheered for one another, they shouted encouragement to one another, they brought much needed water to each finisher and in the end, with hands gathered in the middle, they proudly hoisted up the championship trophy. It was the truest and most sincere form of a total team effort.
Huge credit goes to the members of both the boys and girls teams. They shared positive vibes as well as a team purpose, which included team goals and objectives. It was a total buy-in. Members of both teams were highly invested and mutually committed to the team goals which placed individual accomplishments as secondary. They believed at the very beginning that without purpose or desire, there is no team. The purpose must be worthwhile, meaningful and create a sense of doing something important, together. Their bond and friendships will last for a very long time. Yes, championships are nice, even special, but the experience of that rare and special moment will stay with them forever.
The characteristics of this team, personify the adage, “team before self.” I really admire this group of young kids. They genuinely cared about each other, while collectively, putting aside individual wants for the collective good. They all strived to place the needs of their teammates above their own. Both uplifting and inspirational, we can certainly learn a lot from this group.
We are very proud of our JFK boys and girls cross-country teams. This season was filled with some challenges and adversities, but despite it all, the team made sure that every teammate, literally, crossed the finish line.
This was Matthew’s last high school cross-country meet and although winning a championship was special, what stood out most, was that Matthew wasn’t just a member of a team, but more importantly, Matthew was part of a Team. Congratulations, JFK Islanders, job well done!
Ralph T. Rivera is a parent of a John F. Kennedy High School student.