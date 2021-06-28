Last month, I had the opportunity to testify in support of United States House of Representatives Resolution 279, which calls for the rejection of the Insular Cases that allowed the United States government to extend unilateral power over unincorporated territories.
While the focus of H.R. 279 calls for the reversal of the Insular Cases, testimony from various representatives of the territories elucidated the need to address parity among states and territories. Congress does not have to wait for the courts to finally address the injustices of the past — it has the power to do so right now.
Congress, under its plenary powers, can pass legislation that would create equity among states and territories as it relates to the application of federal programs, including but not limited to Medicaid and Supplemental Security Income.
The current financing structure of Medicaid in the territories differs from state programs in two key respects. Firstly, territories are limited to an annual ceiling on federal financial participation. While states receive federal matching funds for each dollar spent, without a cap, territories receive a set amount of federal funding each year regardless of increases in enrollment and use of services. Secondly, the federal medical assistance percentage is statutorily set at 55% for territories whereas the state formula is based on income per capita.
These two policies have led to chronic underfunding of Medicaid in the territories and place great strain on Guam and other territorial governments. Knowing the impact COVID-19 has had on the territories and acknowledging the inequity of the application of Medicaid, through H.R. 1865, Guam's Medicaid cap was temporarily increased from about $18 million to $127 million. It also temporarily increased the federal match from 55% to 83%. However, these are temporary measures set to expire at the end of September 2021. In order to maintain the current level of services and expand the program and services to our most vulnerable population, a permanent solution from Congress is needed.
Inequity is also present in the application of SSI, which is available to eligible individuals in each state. Among the U.S. territories, only residents of the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands receive SSI benefits. In contrast, Guam, Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands receive SSI benefits for Aid to the Aged, Blind, and Disabled.
The solution to addressing this inequity is simple — apply the same benefits to the nearly 4 million American citizens living in the territories that their fellow Americans in each state have access to. Gov. Leon Guerrero and Congressman Michael San Nicolas have already expressed their support for this extension, and I join them. In the hopes of pushing this issue forward, I wrote a letter to Rep. Frank Pallone, Jr. (D-N.J.), chairman of the House Committee on Energy and Commerce, encouraging Congress to maintain current funding levels and matching requirements for the Medicaid program and for the extension of federal programs, like SSI. We can no longer afford to allow the “separate but equal” doctrine to be applied to the territories.
Tina Rose Muña Barnes is the vice speaker of the 36th Guam Legislature.