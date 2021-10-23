The Guam Daily Post plays a critical role in providing news to our island community, sparking conversation and facilitating productive discourse. Just as it and other media are expected to hold our elected leaders and community figures responsible to their obligations accountable, so too must we the community hold our media to high standards. We rely on them much and so we must expect better from them.
Guam’s political status and changing it through decolonization are issues where sadly, there remains a great deal of misinformation and misconceptions within our island community. Unfortunately, the media itself, as we saw in last week’s editorial critiquing the statements by Guam Lt. Gov. Josh Tenorio and Commission on Decolonization Executive Director Melvin Won Pat-Borja, can sometimes help to perpetuate misinformation and hinder critical thought.
Last week’s editorial, along with several others during the COVID-19 pandemic, have implied that because of Guam receiving federal aid to mitigate the impacts of the pandemic, we must be grateful and remain silent on the continuing inequity of our territorial status. Or that our receiving this money means that we should not be thinking critically about our relationship with the U.S.
We should not have to remind the Post, that, shortly after World War II, the U.S. as an administering power placed Guam on the United Nations list of non-self-governing territories meant to attain fuller self-governance through the process of self-determination. Since that time, over 60 countries have gained greater self-governance. Only 17 territories remain on that list, including Guam. As a result of its signing the Treaty of Paris and the United Nations charter, the U.S. took on an internationally recognized obligation to provide for the economic and political development of the people of Guam, an obligation it continues to flout.
Across the U.S., no states are currently bowing down before the federal government in gratitude for aid during these difficult times. If the Post feels that we must beg or be grateful for any help that we receive from the U.S., all this does is indicate the inequitable nature of being a territory (aka, possession), and further proves the need for why it should be changed. The problem with being a territory is that your relationships are always ambiguous and always one-sided. Becoming decolonized, whether as a fully integrated state, a freely associated nation or an independent country, would all help provide more certainty in who we are to the U.S. and the rest of the world.
We encourage the Post to avoid appealing to simplistic understandings of our political status and decolonization processes in an effort to quiet down the conversation surrounding decolonization. Instead, they should help enlighten and elevate the conversation to bring about constructive discourse. For example, in the context of pandemic aid, the Post could have instead highlighted the fact that each of the three status options would be an improvement over our current territorial status. As a state, Guam would have likely received more pandemic aid. As an independent country, Guam would have had a greater ability to work with regional allies and partners to manage the pandemic. As a freely associated country, Guam could receive assistance from both the U.S. and other entities like the EU or the U.N.
The Fanohge Coalition is made up of more than three dozen community groups, united in support for CHamoru self-determination and the hope that Guam will become more than an unincorporated territory. We organize community events to educate on these issues. Our next event is titled “Breaking the Chains: Decolonization and Climate Action” on Friday, Oct. 29, from 1 to 3 p.m. The forum will be hybrid with people able to attend in person at the Multipurpose Auditorium at Guam Community College and via Zoom. Register on Eventbrite at this link: https://tinyurl.com/decolonize1029.
Signed on behalf of the Fanohge Coalition by Dr. Debby Ellen of Talaya Micronesia; Moñeka de Oro of Micronesian Climate Change Alliance; and Maria Hernandez of Prutehi Litekyan.