We all agree the key preparation in the fight against COVID-19 is ensuring Guam’s hospitals are well stocked and staffed.
That said, I humbly suggest that all “tier clinics,” don’t take any of the Guam-allocated COVID-19 money. The clinics already have access to funding directly from the Department of Health and Human Services. There are billions dedicated to assist all clinics and especially the tier 2 clinics. That said, the majority of clinics on Guam have remained open in support of this pandemic, and many have sacrificed without asking to be paid from the government of Guam’s COVID-19 allocation.
HHS, under the CARES Act Provider Relief Fund, states, “The Provider Relief Fund supports healthcare providers in the battle against the COVID-19 pandemic. Through the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act and the Paycheck Protection Program and Health Care Enhancement Act, the federal government has allocated $175 billion in payments to be distributed through the Provider Relief Fund.”
HHS also has a “direct payment link for the Reimbursement for COVID-19 Testing and Treatment of the Uninsured. Health care providers who have conducted COVID-19 testing or provided treatment for uninsured individuals with a COVID-19 diagnosis can electronically request claims reimbursement.”
Therefore, the millions of dollars from Guam’s COVID-19 fund allocated to GEDA to give to tier clinics or any clinic should be redirected to hospitals only and this is best served to Guam’s two key civilian hospitals: Guam Memorial Hospital and Guam Regional Medical City. To have a strong stand in this fight against the virus, we must ensure our two hospitals remain strong and well funded.
Finally, in light of the revelation of the distinct financial conflicts of interest within the governor’s physicians advisory group as many could potentially be paid millions to their respective clinics has created a bad optic with the lack of transparency. If the medical advisers really cared, they would not take the money from GEDA, and cease the engagement in meetings that continues to create a conflict of interest in rule sitting on the application on how they are to be paid. Those monies should be directed to the hospitals instead.
Thank you for your consideration.
Dr. Thomas Shieh is board certified with the American Board of Obstetrics and Gynecology; fellow, American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists; and a resident of Tamuning.