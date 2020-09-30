As the mother of two nurses who risk exposure not only to COVID-19, but also to other contagious diseases while administering to patients at Guam Memorial Hospital, it is difficult to fathom Lee Webber’s cavalier attitude toward COVID deaths.
First, it is not just people with comorbidities like diabetes, heart disease, hypertension, etc. who are stricken by this virus. It invaded one of my strong, healthy daughters. She became so ill that she needed IV treatment. I was worried sick – for her and for my tiny second grandchild growing inside of her. I prayed fervently that she recover quickly, and that the virus would not spread to the rest of us. Mercifully, God answered my prayers.
Tragically for the – as of this writing – 46 people who died of complications due to having contracted COVID-19, such was not the case. People whose health is challenged do die at a higher rate, but the point is that most would NOT have died yet had they not been given the virus, perhaps by someone they love. Webber is correct in that people do die every day. But when death is preventable, shouldn’t we do everything we can to not cause those we love to die early, just because they may have a health condition?
I wear a mask around my 88-year-old mother-in-law because I love her, and I don’t want to inadvertently give her this virus. We know that at this age, every day we have with her is a gift. I don’t want to be the one who takes that gift away.
Webber’s contention that our government has not been transparent with regard to the details of these COVID deaths is completely wrong. Does he, or do any of you, think the families of those who died really want their loved ones’ intimate health details plastered all over the news or social media? Their medical history is none of our business. Not to mention that it is against federal HIPAA law, which guarantees privacy with regard to the details of a person’s health - even if they die. What IS our business is that this virus is spreading, and that people are dying from complications associated with it nearly every day. Mothers, fathers, nanas, tatas who would NOT have succumbed had they not contracted this virus.
To report these deaths on a daily basis, as the Joint Information Center is doing - is very frightening. But if the JIC didn’t report them, wouldn’t the government then be charged with not being transparent enough? Would not the loved ones of those who are contracting this virus be clamoring for more information on how to prevent its spread?
My nurse who recovered says the attitude of most nurses who see firsthand how COVID-19 wreaks havoc on the human body is that they don’t care what critics are saying. They know how serious it is. They do their jobs and hope that most people respect what they do enough to take this virus seriously.
Attitudes like Webber’s are dangerous. They insult my daughters and every other health care professional out there who deals with this pandemic. They insult you, the survivors of those who have died prematurely because they contracted COVID-19, and they insult everyone who takes measures to protect themselves and others from the spread of this virus.
I know that this is not the attitude of most of the people on Guam. We care about others - even if they have “comorbidities.” We don’t just write off their deaths as something that happens “every day.”
This is not some scare tactic by the government. What would be the point of that?
Tai mama’lao, Lee. You are wrong on this one.
Jayne Flores serves as the director of the Bureau of Women’s Affairs and as administrator of the Governor’s Community Outreach - Federal Programs Office. She is also the mother of a COVID-19 survivor.